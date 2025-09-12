Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

Women’s Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns midfielder Amy du Plessis ruled out of tournament

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Black Ferns dominate Ireland 40-0 to progress in the Rugby World Cup. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Amy du Plessis has seen her World Cup campaign come to an abrupt end.

The Black Ferns midfielder will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a shoulder injury suffered in the side’s opening game against Spain.

The 26-year-old appeared to pick up the injury when she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save