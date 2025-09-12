The Black Ferns dominate Ireland 40-0 to progress in the Rugby World Cup. Video / Herald NOW

Amy du Plessis has seen her World Cup campaign come to an abrupt end.

The Black Ferns midfielder will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a shoulder injury suffered in the side’s opening game against Spain.

The 26-year-old appeared to pick up the injury when she landed awkwardly in a tackle close to the try line late in the first half. While she was able to make it to halftime in that match, she was replaced at the break.

After missing the second and third pool play matches against Japan and Ireland, du Plessis had been named to return from the bench for tomorrow morning’s quarter-final against South Africa.

However, the Black Ferns updated their team for the clash early this morning, confirming du Plessis’ tournament was over.