Samisoni Taukei’aho and Damian McKenzie, who both started in Wellington, move back to the bench.
Ruben Love, Finlay Christie and Du’Plessis Kirifi drop out of the match-day 23, while for the second straight test, there is no place for veteran Rieko Ioane in the squad.
Along with skipper Barrett, Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius) were also unavailable for selection.
The All Blacks put their undefeated record at Eden Park on the line on Saturday, where they haven’t lost in 51 tests. The Wallabies haven’t beaten New Zealand at the ground since 1986.
New Zealand sit third on the Rugby Championship table with two rounds remaining and would move into first place with a win.
“With all teams being two from four in this Rugby Championship, we all have everything to play for in these final two rounds,” Robertson said.
”We are preparing for a strong Australian side and understand the importance of this match and the Bledisloe Cup. There is a lot to play for on Saturday evening.”
All Blacks side to face Wallabies
1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, (Vice-Captain) 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Fabian Holland, 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Captain), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain) , 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan. Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Peter Lakai, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie.