All Blacks v Wallabies: Scott Barrett ruled out of Eden Park test as Scott Robertson makes six changes

Scott Robertson makes the All Blacks team announcement for the test this weekend.
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park, with coach Scott Robertson making six changes to the side that lost to the Springboks.

Barrett has suffered a shoulder injury, which sees him hand the captaincy duties over to Ardie Savea.

