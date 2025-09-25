All Blacks v Wallabies: Scott Barrett ruled out of Eden Park test as Scott Robertson makes six changes

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park, with coach Scott Robertson making six changes to the side that lost to the Springboks.

Barrett has suffered a shoulder injury, which sees him hand the captaincy duties over to Ardie Savea. Barrett is expected to be fit for the return match in Perth next Saturday.

Codie Taylor, Fabian Holland, Cam Roigard and Caleb Clarke all return to the starting XV, while there are two positional changes, with Leroy Carter switching to the right wing and Will Jordan moving back to fullback.

Clarke will start on the left wing for his first All Blacks game of the season while Roigard returns after missing the opening four matches of the Rugby Championship. Taylor also returns from injury after missing the Wellington defeat after failing a head injury assessment (HIA) in the win over South Africa at Eden Park.

On the bench, Peter Lakai returns to the squad for the first time in 2025, after making three appearances last season. Patrick Tuipulotu and Cortez Ratima both return from injury on the bench.