Gregor Paul and Elliott Smith discuss today's team announcement ahead of the second rugby test against South Africa in Wellington. Video / Mark Mitchell

Are you a diehard All Blacks fan? Now is your chance to prove it by taking on the Tight Five quiz.

Quiz compiled by Cameron McMillan.

