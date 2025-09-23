Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns has labelled Kiwi scrum coach Mike Cron as the “unsung hero” for changing their fortunes ahead of Saturday’s opening Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.
Cron came out of retirement to join Joe Schmidt’s coaching staff last year, having previously workedwith the All Blacks for over 200 tests and the Black Ferns’ successful 2022 Rugby World Cup triumph.
At the time, Cron said joining the Wallabies would be a “hell of a challenge” but over time, the man known as “the scrum doctor” has worked his magic to improve Australia’s set piece.
The changes have been noticeable during the Rugby Championship, with former All Blacks lock Tom Donnelly also joining the Wallabies’ coaching ranks.
Now the New Zealand coaches must come up with a game plan to create history and beat the All Blacks at Eden Park in order to keep their hopes alive of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in over 20 years.
Despite their Auckland struggles, Kearns took a swipe at the All Blacks’ fortress, saying there is “nothing special” about the venue.
“It’s more special for New Zealanders than it is for people who come in from around the world to play rugby or cricket there,” Kearns said.
“There’s nothing particularly daunting about it. The grandstands aren’t massive. It doesn’t hold a huge crowd, like it’s not like ... Suncorp ... or Perth Stadium or the MCG ... so it’s got me buggered why it’s so special.”
The All Blacks and Wallabies will name their squads on Thursday, with a handful of tickets remaining for the clash.