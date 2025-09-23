Speaking to the Country Sport Breakfast, Kearns, who played 67 tests for the Wallabies, said the team were now reaping the rewards of Cron’s influence.

“Mike Cron is the guy who’s probably an unsung hero ... because he is a very much behind-the-scenes man,” Kearns said.

All Black coaching staff Mike Cron, Steve Hansen and Gilbert Enoka. Photo / Getty

“What he’s been able to do with the Australian scrum has been absolutely fantastic and we actually have a scrum now that’s got a solid footing.

“Guys like James Slipper, you know, despite his age, and I don’t mean that disrespectfully, is scrummaging as well as I’ve ever seen him.

Kearns said the lineout’s been pretty solid too, ”so Mike’s had a massive influence".

“Joe Schmidt is a very humble man, but what he’s been able to do to instil that confidence and that belief in the team is something that we haven’t seen for, well, a couple of decades.”

The Wallabies must avoid defeat on Saturday to ensure they head to Perth with the chance of possibly lifting the Bledisloe Cup again, which they last held in 2003.

But history is against them. They haven’t beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001, failing to win any of the following 29 away Bledisloe tests.

On top of that, they’ve lost their last 23 tests against the All Blacks at Eden Park, with 20 of those defeats coming during New Zealand’s 51-match unbeaten run at the venue.

Former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns. Photo / Getty Images

Despite their Auckland struggles, Kearns took a swipe at the All Blacks’ fortress, saying there is “nothing special” about the venue.

“It’s more special for New Zealanders than it is for people who come in from around the world to play rugby or cricket there,” Kearns said.

“There’s nothing particularly daunting about it. The grandstands aren’t massive. It doesn’t hold a huge crowd, like it’s not like ... Suncorp ... or Perth Stadium or the MCG ... so it’s got me buggered why it’s so special.”

The All Blacks and Wallabies will name their squads on Thursday, with a handful of tickets remaining for the clash.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.