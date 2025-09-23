All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke to media in Auckland ahead of this weekend's test at Eden Park.

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper believes Australia have a “good chance” of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup off the All Blacks for the first time since 2003.

The two sides square off at Eden Park on Saturday in the first of two tests, but all the pressure is on the Wallabies as an All Blacks victory will be enough to lock the trophy away for another year.

History is also against Australia. With it being a two-test series, they must win in Auckland to keep the series alive and then draw or win in Perth to secure the transtasman trophy.

Adding to the occasion, they haven’t beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001, while you have to go back a further 15 years to when they last won at Eden Park.

The All Blacks are also defending their 51-test unbeaten record at Eden Park, which dates back to 1994.