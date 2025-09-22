Advertisement
All Blacks v Wallabies Rugby Championship Eden Park test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship, 5.05pm, Saturday, Eden Park, Auckland

The Bledisloe Cup is back for another year, with the Wallabies looking to get their hands on it for the first time since 2003. Daytime test rugby. Eden Park record back on the line. Both teams coming off a

