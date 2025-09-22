All Blacks v Wallabies Rugby Championship Eden Park test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship, 5.05pm, Saturday, Eden Park, Auckland

The Bledisloe Cup is back for another year, with the Wallabies looking to get their hands on it for the first time since 2003. Daytime test rugby. Eden Park record back on the line. Both teams coming off a loss. The great rivalry continues for the 180th time on Saturday.

The All Blacks need eight more points to make it 4000 against Australia, the first team to reach that mark against an opponent. Australia is the only other side to pass 2000 against another side (vs New Zealand).

The Wallabies haven’t beaten the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986, a run of 22 tests. They did beat Wales at the ground in the 2011 bronze final (after two earlier defeats at Eden Park against Ireland and the All Blacks).