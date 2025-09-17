In seven tests, the All Blacks have used four different starting halfbacks in Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Finlay Christie and Noah Hotham, while Kyle Preston’s lone appearance – and test debut – came off the bench in their 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, Roigard said while he’s excited to return, he doesn’t want to get carried away about the prospect of facing the Wallabies.

“I just want to get through this weekend,” Roigard said. “Then we’ll have the conversation about whether I’m available for the All Blacks again.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been out long, but it’s been seven weeks and I’m just excited to get back into rugby. Hopefully I can get some flowing footy, make a few tackles and test the lungs again.

“I just want to get back out there.”

With Ratima’s return to play still unclear because of a rib injury and Hotham out with a fractured fibula, it is likely Robertson will utilise Roigard in some capacity against the Wallabies should he come through unscathed against Auckland.

The All Blacks sit third in the Rugby Championship standings heading into the final two rounds. The Wallabies are top on 11 points, with the Springboks and All Blacks on 10, while Argentina are a further point behind.

“We care so much about this team and representing New Zealand,” Roigard said.

“The challenge now is stacking performances, not just winning one week and dropping the next. The Rugby Championship is so tight, so that could be the difference.

“Hopefully we get it right against Australia and build from there.”

Roigard is unsure when he suffered the injury but noticed some discomfort in the build-up to the third test against France.

He said the niggle was more frustrating to deal with compared to the ruptured patella tendon he sustained while playing for the Hurricanes during the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“With my knee, I could rehab hard and train the rest of my body,” Roigard said.

“This time it was just gym, walk, bike and swimming, pretty repetitive. Once I started running again though, I knew I was on the right track.

“Over time, you try to find things outside rugby to keep you sane. I was able to connect with mates I don’t usually see in season and that was refreshing. They don’t talk to me like I’m Cam Roigard the rugby player, just as me, which was good.”

