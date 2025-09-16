Elliott Smith replies: New Zealand was ranked No 1 four days ago – the world rankings in-season mean very little, in my opinion. But you are right, the Springboks are clearly the best as it stands – however the All Blacks have the historical record and expectation that they are the standard-setters in the sport. That time has clearly passed, but it’s what they should be aiming to get back to, after all, their legacy is what they sell sponsorship on.

South African players celebrate after victory over the All Blacks, in Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Reader question: Why was Ruben Love selected on the bench? Surely this was a game that required a 6-2 substitutes split. Razor has yet to prove his bench has changed a game positively. The All Blacks keep losing the second half. – John AL

Elliott Smith replies: The All Blacks have talked a big game about fixing their bench this year, but I’m yet to see evidence of that being improved compared with last year. They should have ‘tested’ a 6-2 bench against France or Argentina but didn’t.

Injuries haven’t helped, but every team has injuries. I don’t mind the Love call in isolation as he can cover 10, 15 and 14 (in that order), but when you have two playmakers in the run-on side (Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie) there’s an argument for a Caleb Clarke or Leicester Fainga’anuku off the bench.

Reader question: I was wondering if there needed to be change within Scott Robertson’s assistant coaches? It doesn’t feel as though there are too many dissenting voices in the squad at the moment. – P Alexander

Elliott Smith replies: I think there needs to be serious questions asked. The defensive structure was poor and the All Blacks have not been able to pressure the Springboks with ball much over the past two weeks. That’s on Tamati Ellison and Jason Holland in particular, but really the whole staff.

The Springboks have a great number of assistant coaches – and international experience – so I don’t think it’s the number of coaches but who. Perhaps the time has come to look outside New Zealand’s borders for a different voice?

Reader question: Thoughts on whether the All Blacks have a leadership-group void? Take out Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor and the Barrett boys and the cupboard is bare.

Further, does the lack of leadership mean when one or more of those senior players lose form can they now afford to swap out for another inexperienced player.

Final question, has Scott Robertson erred in not blooding these young guys last year when he had the chance? – Warren C

Elliott Smith replies: Hi Warren, I think everything needs to be on the table in the wake of Saturday. Is Scott Barrett the right captain? He has the respect of his teammates, but is he the leader the team needs currently? Is there a better option? Those are the questions Scott Robertson and co need to be asking this week. As for part 2, Wallace Sititi looms as a future leader.

Robertson was too conservative at times on selection last year, especially the last test against Italy. You get few opportunities like that as an All Blacks coach.

Wallace Sititi "looms as a future leader". Photo / SmartFrame

Reader question: Why is our scrum malfunctioning and what do we need to do to get it right and dominant? – David H

Elliott Smith replies: Good question, David. I don’t pretend to know much about scrummaging, but I’d question whether they are getting enough out of the rest of the pack – not just front-rowers and if the power is there from the second row and beyond.

The modern game sees referees by and large reward the early dominant team and that’s the way it has gone in both tests.

Tamaiti Williams looks short of a gallop, and so too Tyrel Lomax.

Reader question: An observation, when everything is on the line, we always seem to deliver a statement game (like at Eden Park) only to frustratingly lose the next game. Is it a mentality thing and how do you get past it? – Djuwita T

Elliott Smith replies: Yep - the All Blacks seem to struggle to ‘bring the edge’ two weeks in a row. This is a longer term issue than the current coaching group too I’d add... goes back to even 2019.

The All Blacks lost to England in the semifinal of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, after thumping Ireland the week before. Photo / Photosport

Reader question: How much of our issues steam from South Africa not being in Super Rugby? It seems that peak-level performance on a consistent basis has gone. – Simon M

Elliott Smith replies: Some, but not all. Let’s not forget a lot of the South African teams (bar the Lions) were decidedly average in the closing years of Super Rugby as we knew it, with players able to be selected for the Boks from overseas depleting the South African teams.

New Zealand teams dominated Super Rugby with those South African teams in it, so I think we could look back at that era with rose-tinted glasses. Having said that, the variety of styles we faced was a good thing – but I believe the issue is over-egged.

Reader question: What about bringing back Joe Schmidt next year for assistant coach when he returns or bring back Wayne Smith? – Mike A

Elliott Smith replies: Joe Schmidt had reservations about NZ Rugby when he left, but I’d love to see him back in the game on these shores. He has long spoken about wanting to spend more time at home though so whether he could be convinced is doubtful.

Wayne Smith is basically a sounding-board as it is for the current coaches, but he seems happily semi-retired. I rate The Professor highly, but there must be other quality coaches out there.

Reader question: How do you view the current strategy of “running the other team off their feet”, when in every game in the past two years it is the All Blacks who are struggling to hang on? – Roger S

Elliott Smith replies: Great question, Roger. It all falls apart when you don’t have the players to support the style of play. The Boks looked fresher at minute 80 over the weekend while the All Blacks looked gassed with 20 minutes left. Is our conditioning up to speed and are the players capable of delivering that game plan? I didn’t see a lot of evidence of running South Africa off their feet on the weekend with some mindless and aimless kicking at times. A serious rethink of the game plan is required – and fast.

Elliott Smith is a Rugby Commentator and Deputy Sports News Editor for Newstalk ZB. He is the host of the Rugby Direct podcast.