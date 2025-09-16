Applications for the New Zealand Rugby chief executive role have closed, with a decision expected by year-end.
The new leader will face challenges due to the All Blacks’ unpredictable performances and financial implications.
A high-performance review may be needed to assess Scott Robertson’s coaching set-up and the effectiveness of his team.
Applications have closed for the soon-to-be-vacated New Zealand Rugby chief executive role, with the successful candidate likely to be named before the end of the year and to start in the first quarter of 2026.
Quite what they will be walking into when they arrive is hard tosay, because the All Blacks have become almost impossible to predict.
Rugby’s health in New Zealand – financial, commercial, participation numbers – are all directly linked to the success or otherwise of the All Blacks and given the ongoing fluctuations in results and obvious vulnerabilities that continue to be exposed, it’s going to be difficult for the new leader once they arrive to initially focus anywhere else than the national team.
With a Bledisloe Cup series and a Grand Slam tour to come, no one can be sure after last week’s record defeat to the Springboks, in which the All Blacks showed a promising attacking blueprint in the first half before imploding in the second, if they will finish the year in chaos or back on top of the world rankings.
The brand proposition is built on the near certainty that the All Blacks maybe don’t always win, but that they do always deliver performances that meet a minimum standard.
Their sustained excellence over decades has effectively given them the rugby equivalent of an AAA credit rating, and there is close to $200 million of revenue secured on the strength of trust broadcasters, sponsors and fans hold in the All Blacks.
That trust can’t be eroded – and if there is a continuation of inconsistent All Blacks performances and underwhelming results, then the priority for the new chief will be instigating a high-performance review to gain better oversight of what’s going on within the inner sanctum.
There are probably grounds, regardless of what happens in the next six tests, to say a case has already been established for there to be some kind of deeper probe into how head coach Scott Robertson has set up his coaching and management teams, how well he’s connecting with his senior players, and how strong and effective his relationships are with the Super Rugby Pacific clubs.
The new CEO would be entirely justified in asking for answers to these questions, based on the current statistics of the Robertson era.
His All Blacks have played 21 tests, won 15 and lost six. By way of comparison, his predecessor, Ian Foster, won 15 of his first 21 tests, drew one and lost five.
It was when the All Blacks then lost two of their next three – tests 23 and 24 (against Ireland) – that Foster came under pressure from NZR to make changes to his coaching set-up, which he did by sacking assistants Brad Mooar and John Plumtree – and when they lost the next game, to South Africa in Mbombela, he came perilously close to being fired himself.
There is precedent, then, to say that eight losses in 25 tests is the trigger point to launch a full-blooded investigation into the high-performance set-up.
Robertson has already racked up six losses, one of which was a record defeat – and even if the All Blacks do beat Australia twice, Ireland and then Scotland to give the head coach a 75% win ratio after 25 tests as compared with Foster’s 64% at the same juncture, it wouldn’t necessarily rank as a demonstrably better effort.
Quantitatively better, yes; qualitatively, maybe not as Foster’s All Blacks did at least win the Rugby Championship in 2021 and 2022 (and the truncated Tri-Nations of 2020) and retained the Freedom Cup, which included a victory in South Africa.
Robertson’s All Blacks are yet to win a test in the Republic, haven’t won the Rugby Championship – and currently sit third on the table – and haven’t been able to secure the Freedom Cup.
But what also has to be factored in and considered by the inbound new CEO is the comparative levels of investment.
In 2022, the only “normal” (non-Covid-impacted, non-World Cup) year of Foster’s tenure, NZR spent a total of $78 million on teams in black, according to the annual report.
In 2024, that figure jumped to $84m, and while some of that additional spend will have been shared by the All Blacks XV, Black Ferns and male and female sevens teams, the All Blacks will have likely been the biggest beneficiary.
This is deliberate on the part of NZR, which has made a conscious decision to up its investment in the All Blacks to reflect the team’s importance to the commercial strategy.
The evidence that the money has been licensed to flow can be seen in Robertson’s expanded management team.
He’s been sanctioned to operate with a six-man frontline coaching team – himself, Scott Hansen, Jason Holland, Jason Ryan, Tamati Ellison and Bryn Evans – which is the same-sized group Foster had, but the overall headcount in the current All Blacks wider management team is 23, which is up from 19 in the previous regime.
Robertson has also, seemingly, been able to secure a greater discretionary budget, as last year he was able to boost his coaching ranks with access to specialist consultants David Hill and Corey Flynn, while he was granted permission to take an additional seven players to Japan last year, at an additional cost of around $500,000, despite the fact none of them were ever going to play.
NZR has to ask if its additional investment is being well spent, and part of the process needs to focus on the specific roles and responsibilities of the frontline coaching staff.
As the Herald understands it, Robertson doesn’t do any hands-on coaching. He is the self-styled head of culture – a role that appears to be about setting the tone for each test and ensuring players are connected to the wider themes at play.
Hansen is understood to operate in the capacity most analysts would equate with the head coach – he decides the attack and defence patterns for each test and then respectively empowers Ellison (defence) and Holland (attack) to practically implement his vision on the training ground.
Ryan coaches the forwards in every aspect bar the lineout, which is the domain of Evans.
No one is suggesting the set-up is flawed per se, but it is certainly significantly different to any of the previous regimes, particularly the role Robertson has assigned himself.
Different can be packaged as innovative if the All Blacks start winning more, but on the current win ratio, different feels synonymous with problematic.