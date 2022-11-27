Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Evaluating international coaches and the amazing master of illusion

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
2022 Autumn Nations Series, Twickenham, London 19/11/2022 England vs New Zealand England head coach Eddie Jones Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Twickenham, London 19/11/2022 England vs New Zealand England head coach Eddie Jones Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

During 2022 the axe fell on coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar in the All Blacks. What did the last round of autumn tests in Europe do for the fortunes of other international coaches?

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport