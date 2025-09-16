Cam Roigard missed the opening four rounds of the Rugby Championship after fracturing his foot in July. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard is set to return to provincial rugby after recovering from a fractured foot, bolstering the side’s No 9 stocks ahead of their Bledisloe Cup tests.

The 24-year-old is one of 13 members of the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship squad who have been released to play for their provincial teams in round eight of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Roigard’s return comes after fellow halfback Noah Hotham was this week ruled out for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup tests after an ankle injury. The 22-year-old has had surgery on a fractured fibula he suffered in the ninth minute of the All Blacks’ record-breaking 43-10 loss to the Springboks in Wellington.

Hotham was making his return to the side after suffering a high ankle sprain that he sustained during the All Blacks’ third test against France in July.

Roigard was ruled out of the opening four rounds of the Rugby Championship as he recovered from a fractured right foot, also suffered during the French series.