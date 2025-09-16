The All Blacks said Roigard would be available for Counties Manukau’s clash with Auckland on Saturday afternoon in Pukekohe – where he will be playing against teammates Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane, who are set to don the blue-and-white hoops.
Elsewhere, Wellington welcome back three All Blacks – loose forward Peter Lakai and backs Ruben Love and Kyle Preston – as they host Southland on Saturday afternoon.
Waikato, bolstered by the release of Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson and Anton Lienert-Brown, travel to Blenheim to take on Tasman on Saturday night, who will also have midfielder Leicester Fainga’anuku.
Meanwhile, Josh Lord, George Bower and Pasilio Tosi are available for Taranaki, Otago and Bay of Plenty’s matches respectively.
Otago will challenge Canterbury for the Ranfurly Shield on Saturday afternoon in what could be the fourth change of holders this season.
The list of All Blacks playing for their provincial teams is as follows:
Friday September 19
Taranaki v Hawkes Bay – Stadium Taranaki, 7.10pm
Taranaki: Josh Lord
Saturday September 20
Counties Manukau v Auckland – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, 2.05pm
Counties Manukau: Cam Roigard
Auckland: Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane
Wellington v Southland – Porirua Park, 2.05pm
Wellington: Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love
Canterbury v Otago – Apollo Projects Stadium, 4.35pm
Otago: George Bower
Tasman v Waikato – Lansdowne Park, 7.10pm
Tasman: Leicester Fainga’anuku
Waikato: Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Anton Lienert-Brown
Sunday September 21
Manawatū v Bay of Plenty – Central Energy Trust Arena, 4.35pm
Bay of Plenty: Pasilio Tosi