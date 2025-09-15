Advertisement
All Blacks’ record loss to South Africa sparks questions over future – The Front Page

Former All Black turned commentator Ant Strachan is with us to discuss the weekend, the consequences, and the future of the team.
The All Blacks have taken a giant step backwards in a 43-10 crushing at the hands of South Africa in Wellington.

Their worst-ever defeat has prompted questions about the team’s ability to recover and deliver consistent high-quality showings.

Former All Black turned commentator Ant Strachan told that while the ABs once dominated, now six top-tier nations are close in quality.

