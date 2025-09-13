How did it unravel so badly?

“Not right at the moment,” Robertson replied when probed on what answers he had for the backward step that continues the deeply worrying inconsistent theme of his tenure after the 1-1 Argentina tour.

“That’s something we’ll have to look at and we’ll have to find out pretty quickly because we’ve got a big Bledisloe coming.

“South Africa played incredibly well and took their opportunities. Congratulations to them. We’ll take it on the chin. They were clearly better in that second half.

“You get extremely disappointed because you put so much effort and work into the team, the culture, and you set yourselves up to dig in and show grit and then that happens. We couldn’t buy anything, couldn’t get anything happening, they just went on a tear. Congratulations to them.

“Of course something like that is going to hurt you.”

Robertson believed the game could, perhaps, have taken a different turn had Cheslin Kolbe not snaffled Billy Proctor’s first half intercept.

Yet that had no impact on the All Blacks set piece falling apart, with the scrum conceding frequent penalties once the bench was injected and the lineout capitulating to hand the Springboks multiple chances to strike.

That is where Barrett fingered his frustrations.

“As a group you have to stick together,” he said.

“You have to look at your own game. And then it’s what’s going to give us the biggest shift. Right now it’s probably set piece.

“That’s front of mind. That’s where we thought we made a shift but they got energy from there and grew in confidence.

“In the second half when you’re chasing you play a bit more loose and push the play and it clearly didn’t come off so it is disappointing.

“There will be some discomfort, clearly, but I’m sure this team will use that discomfort to bounce forward for the Bledisloe and finish this Rugby Championship strong.”

Defensively the All Blacks must again make major improvements, too. Last week at Eden Park the All Blacks met the Boks physicality head on to disrupt their breakdown and pressure them into mistakes.

In Wellington, though, the Boks revamped and inexperienced backline ran riot in the second half to force the All Blacks into 46 missed tackles.

Composure was then absent as the All Blacks attempted to chase the game with rash decisions and a lack of clinical finishing blowing any chance of mounting a comeback.

“It felt like at half time we’d done enough but in the second half they won the aerial battle, the scraps, too many penalties around the set piece,” Robertson added.

“We lost a couple of really big moments there and the game go away. If it was preparation we would’ve seen the signs a bit earlier.”

With the Freedom Cup gone for another year, the Rugby Championship wide open and the Bledisloe Cup on the line, the pressure valve once again spikes as the scrutiny ramps up on Robertson’s coaching team to deliver a swift response.

They shouldn’t be back in this position, certainly not the depths of their darkest defeat, but it’s becoming an all too familiar cycle.

“It’s tough, the boys are hurting that’s for sure,” All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie said. “For us it’s about believing in ourselves. We know we’ve got a tight circle.

“We’re going to have a good look at ourselves and our performance, as you do after any game, win or lose. We’ll keep tight and move forward.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.