Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v South Africa: Scott Robertson, Scott Barrett react to New Zealand’s record loss

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Springboks beat the All Blacks 43-10 in a record breaking loss at Sky Stadium Wellington. Credit Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks are at a loss to explain the way in which they fell apart to etch another tombstone in their Wellington graveyard.

In the immediate aftermath of their 43-10 defeat to the Springboks, the largest loss in All Blacks history, coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett struggled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save