Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.

All Blacks v Wallabies: Noah Hotham out of Bledisloe Cup tests with fractured fibula

All Blacks halfback Noah Hotham has revealed the severity of his ankle injury which saw him only last nine minutes in their record 43-10 Rugby Championship defeat to the Springboks in Wellington.

Making his first test start, Hotham injured his ankle while attempting to tackle Springboks lock Lood de Jager. Hotham also sustained a knock to the head for good measure.

Surprisingly, Hotham managed to walk off the field, as he went for a head injury assessment which he failed.

It was a disappointing outcome for the 22-year-old who was making his return from a high ankle sprain, sustained during the third test against France in July.

New Zealand Rugby have since confirmed the 22-year-old had surgery on a fractured fibula on Monday, ruling him out of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup tests against the Wallabies.