They’ve used Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Finlay Christie, Hotham and Kyle Preston in 2025, with the latter making his test debut in the 24-17 win at Eden Park.
However, coach Scott Robertson is optimistic both Roigard and Ratima could be back to face the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland on September 27.
Roigard has been dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot, while Ratima has a rib injury.
The All Blacks sit third in the Rugby Championship standings heading into the final two rounds. The Wallabies sit top on 11 points, with the Springboks and All Blacks on 10, while Argentina are a further point behind.
All four sides have a 2-2 record.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.