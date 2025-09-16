Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Rugby Championship: Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s tribute to time in NZ with Ardie Savea’s family

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi spent time with All Blacks centurion Ardie Savea's family in between their two tests in New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi spent time with All Blacks centurion Ardie Savea's family in between their two tests in New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has opened up on his special friendship with All Blacks star Ardie Savea, despite the storied rivalry between the two rugby nations.

In a post to social media just days after the All Blacks’ record-breaking 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington, Kolisi shared images of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save