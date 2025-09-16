Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has opened up on his special friendship with All Blacks star Ardie Savea, despite the storied rivalry between the two rugby nations.
In a post to social media just days after the All Blacks’ record-breaking 43-10 loss to South Africa in Wellington, Kolisi shared images ofhis time in New Zealand with the 101-test All Black loose forward, his wife Saskia and their three children - Kobe, Keeon and Kove.
“My brother,” Kolisi captioned the post.
“The bromance we all love to see,” one person commented. “Two absolute legends of the game.”
“This is why rugby is the best sport in the world,” another said.
“But we represent two different countries that want to get the result, so that’s the special friendship.
“I think it’s like that with a lot of international teams and players. We go out there and try and beat each other up and try and do what’s what’s best for our team, and then we just share a conversation and just like normal human beings, we put that aside and connect.”
After the Eden Park test, Kolisi shared a special moment with one of Savea’s children - who ran up to him with her arms stretched for a hug shouting “Uncle Siya”.
Kolisi also presented Savea - who was celebrating his 100th test for the All Blacks - with a Springboks jersey and other gifts after the game, despite South Africa losing 24-17.
“My brother, congratulations. Proud of you bro,” Kolisi could be heard telling Savea during the presentation.
“You deserve it all ... the man you are off the field is really special.”