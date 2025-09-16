The All Blacks called the two rugby powerhouses’ friendship “iconic”.

Ahead of the Rugby Championship blockbuster at Eden Park earlier this month, Savea opened up on his friendship with Kolisi, saying “we’re just human beings”.

“We’re men in this room, we’re females in this room and we’re husband and fathers, which is the same as me and Siya. We’re just brothers off the field,” Savea told a room full of reporters.

“But we represent two different countries that want to get the result, so that’s the special friendship.

“I think it’s like that with a lot of international teams and players. We go out there and try and beat each other up and try and do what’s what’s best for our team, and then we just share a conversation and just like normal human beings, we put that aside and connect.”

After the Eden Park test, Kolisi shared a special moment with one of Savea’s children - who ran up to him with her arms stretched for a hug shouting “Uncle Siya”.

Ardie Savea and Siya Kolisi after the All Blacks beat the Springboks 24-17 at Eden Park in Auckland earlier this month. Photo / Photosport

Kolisi also presented Savea - who was celebrating his 100th test for the All Blacks - with a Springboks jersey and other gifts after the game, despite South Africa losing 24-17.

“My brother, congratulations. Proud of you bro,” Kolisi could be heard telling Savea during the presentation.

“You deserve it all ... the man you are off the field is really special.”