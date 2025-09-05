“Having an older brother who has done this for the All Blacks, he paved the path for me. Whether it was good or bad, I was able to learn and navigate my journey through his life. I give all credit to him,” Ardie said as he prepares to become the 15th All Blacks centurion.

All Blacks loosie Ardie Savea will play his 100th test tonight at Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Being a young fella, looking after myself and my family, I was able to propel myself and look after my own. I honour him today, right now, because I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him.”

Who better to share insight on the Savea brothers than their mother, Lina.

Ardie, now 31, started chasing and competing with Julian, 35, from the age of 2. They were inseparable, rugby ball often in hand, as they emerged through the grades together.

“Wherever Julian goes, Ardie went,” Lina said. “When Julian got a little bit older he had to go up a couple of grades and Ardie had to stay back, but he always managed to get back and play with Julian.

“Julian was more athletic because Ardie was quite a small boy. Julian shot up young, whereas Ardie was more of a late bloomer.

“Ardie started off playing hooker and slowly progressed into halfback because of his size and then back to flanker. He would always volunteer to play the positions no one wanted to. That’s how he progressed with Julian and it made him tougher.”

You wouldn’t know it now, after his world player of the year accolade in 2023 and indelible mark on the global game, but for much of his career Ardie followed Julian’s slipstream as he fought to emerge from big brother’s shadow.

Julian did, after all, score 46 tries in 54 tests to sit second equal in the All Blacks’ all-time try-scoring ranks. He only lost four times in the black jersey and, as his “The Bus” nickname suggests, he was a powerhouse presence in the 2015 World Cup winning team.

Ardie (left) and Julian Savea: "Wherever Julian goes, Ardie went," says their mother Lina. Photo / Photosport

“He was always known as Julian’s younger brother,” Lina said. “It’s a mark of himself that he’s no longer called that. He’s just Ardie.

“If they’re struggling, they go back and help each other out. They’ve got a very good brotherly love connection. They talk a lot. Sometimes they won’t tell us what’s going on but at least they have each other.”

In his children’s book that details his younger years, Ardie shares stories of racing passing cars with Julian en route to games while pretending to be Jonah Lomu.

On other occasions, Ardie hitched rides with family friends.

That extended support system, his parents’ Samoan roots and deep-seated faith typify Savea’s humility to this day.

“We did not have a car back then,” Lina said. “We had to catch at least two to three buses to get from A to B and to get to games we had to find rides with other parents. That’s helped get him to where he is today. With both of our boys, there’s always one of us at the game. It’s humbling for them when they play to see us there cheering them on.

“Both of them have always had their friends, coaches, families supporting them.”

Savea’s leadership, evident during his inspirational campaign with Moana Pasifika this year, was recognised long ago when he shouldered responsibility as head boy at Rongotai College.

“We were quite surprised as a Pacific Islander to become head boy so we were proud of him,” Lina said.

“He’s a people person. He likes to interact with the teachers and he helped out the students no matter what. They listened to him and followed him as a leader.

“Throughout his whole career he’s always captained the team. From his intermediate through college, representative teams. That leadership progressed through the Wellington Lions, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika and now helping out with the All Blacks when Scott Barrett is not around.”

From his All Blacks debut as a 22-year-old to the Super Rugby championship with the Hurricanes, Lina could clutch countless memories from her son’s career.

Fittingly, though, there’s one with style and flair that stands out.

“There’s so many… Ardie used to love doing those dummies of his. He did that when he was playing for EBIS [Evans Bay Intermediate School] and all the kids got shocked when he did the fake dummies. That’s stuck with us so we’re never surprised when he does it now.”

‘He inspires them but he makes them grow’

Tana Umaga, the first All Blacks captain of Polynesian descent, witnessed Savea’s leadership first-hand at Moana Pasifika this year.

Umaga said Savea’s ability to be vulnerable makes him approachable for all. And while he’s a man of few words, Savea never asks anyone to do anything he wouldn’t.

“He inspires them but he makes them grow. He’s got a great way of making players believe in themselves, and believe they can add more,” Umaga said.

Ardie Savea and Tana Umaga: "He's got a great way of making players believe in themselves." Photo / Photosport

“I noticed a lot during the season he gets other players to speak up – and these are not players who would normally step up, and probably wouldn’t speak up if I asked them. When Ardie asks, they step forward. He wants to bring people with him.

“He’s got great empathy. He wants to know all his players and he brings himself to them rather than the other way around.”

All Blacks No 8 Wallace Sititi this week spoke of his admiration for Savea on and off the field and how he revolutionised the loose forward role. Such respect is true for generations of Pacific Island players.

“Ardie is an inspirational Pacific Islander and that’s through his actions,” Umaga said. “He’s always thinking of others, how to make himself better. He’s always looking to improve. He’s always working hard on his game. When players see that it inspires them.”

Small in stature compared to many of his peers in the land of giants, huge in heart, Savea consistently punches above his 99kg frame.

Told he was too small from a young age, Umaga believes the desire to prove those doubters wrong forged Savea’s legs pumping, never-say-die approach.

“I remember when Ardie first came on to the scene as a sevens player and playing for Wellington. He wasn’t the biggest seven going around, not the typical size of a professional loose forward but he was so powerful. Even now he gets himself into positions where you think he’s going to hurt himself but he comes out the other side with people languishing behind trying to catch him.

“He’s had a drive to show ‘don’t judge me by my stature, judge me by my actions’, which goes to show the qualities of the man. Having that little chip on his shoulder he used that as fuel, and I feel he still does. He’s proven it over and over again. It’s part of his psyche now to prove to himself that he still wants to be the best. That’s a great mindset to have for someone who has achieved so much.”

Savea first joined the All Blacks as a non-playing apprentice 12 years ago during Steve Hansen’s reign in a squad featuring his big brother.

Much has changed in that time, with Savea now a focal figure. Despite his standing, Savea seemed uncomfortable with the pre-match spotlight this week, preferring to first focus on the occasion at hand.

“Prepare like I always do and embrace the week. Let it fill my cup instead of it being a burden and go out there and represent the jersey well,” Savea said. “You couldn’t ask for anything more as a footy player. We hugely respect the Springboks, Eden Park and our home.”

Savea’s parents, brother, wife, children and day one friends will be among those in the packed Eden Park stands.

Knowing him away from rugby, and having witnessed the rise of an all-time great before many knew him, this milestone will touch their hearts.

“It means a lot that he’s made it this far because not many people can say they played 100 games for the All Blacks,” Lina said. “His father and I are so proud and his pappa too. His biggest supporter was his nana, my mother. She passed away when Ardie was at intermediate but she always supported him on the sideline.

“He’ll just go out there and give it 100%. Win or lose, we’ll be there supporting him no matter what.”

Savea has embodied ferocious and fearless traits through 99 tests.

As the All Blacks seek to defend their fortress against their great rivals, this weekend will be no different.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.