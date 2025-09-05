Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Springboks: Ardie Savea reaches 100 tests with family support

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith reflect on Savea’s inspiring journey and his impact on the All Blacks legacy.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From humble beginnings to the world’s best player with the most flamboyant dummy pass you will ever see, Ardie Savea’s rise to inspirational All Blacks centurion has been shaped by a village of support and brotherly love.

Savea will lead the All Blacks on to Eden Park against the Springboks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save