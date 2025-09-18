O’Connor ended a three-year exile from the Wallabies earlier this year and has featured in all four of their Rugby Championship matches, starting both tests against the Springboks and coming off the bench against Argentina.

O’Connor, who was part of the Crusaders’ 2025 Super Rugby Pacific championship-winning side, will compete with Tane Edmed and Tom Lynagh for spots as the team’s first five-eighths.

There is one big omission in the Wallabies squad with enforcing lock Will Skelton unavailable, but he could be called in for the second test in Perth on October 4.

Heading into the final two games, the Wallabies are top of the Rugby Championship standings on 11 points, with the Springboks and All Blacks on 10, while Argentina are a further point behind.

“After an intense period, from the British and Irish Lions Series, playing in South Africa and then here in Australia against Los Pumas, it’s been ideal for players to take a breath before heading to Auckland for the fifth match in the Rugby Championship,” Schmidt said.

“We know that the Championship has been incredibly competitive and that we will need to be better than we were last time out to have any chance against a fired-up All Blacks side.”

Meanwhile, former All Blacks prop Aidan Ross has missed out and is yet to make his test debut for Australia after recently becoming eligible following a three-year standdown.

If the All Blacks win the first test they will retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd straight year.

The All Blacks haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994, while the Wallabies last won there in 1986.

The All Blacks released 13 players from their squad to play in the NPC this weekend and the team is set to regroup in Auckland on Monday.

Wallabies squad for Bledisloe Cup and The Rugby Championship

Forwards (19) Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs (15) Filipo Daugunu, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole.