Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: James O’Connor named in Australia squad for Bledisloe Cup tests

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Herald Sports Editor Winston Aldworth and Deputy Editor Cam McMillan join Ryan Bridge for the Herald NOW sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Despite just landing in Britain, James O’Connor has to immediately hop back on a plane to Auckland after being named in the Wallabies’ squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup tests against the All Blacks.

The 35-year-old left for England on Monday with his wife and dog to begin the next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save