All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke to media in Auckland ahead of this weekend's test at Eden Park.

Returning Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa says that his team see Eden Park as “just another footy field” as they aim to end New Zealand’s 31-year unbeaten streak at the Auckland venue.

The All Blacks have not lost at the Eden Park fortress since 1994, rattling off 49 wins and two draws, but face a challenge to that record against Rugby Championship leaders Australia on Saturday.

Seldom have New Zealand seemed more vulnerable, having suffered a record 43-10 defeat to South Africa in their last match in Wellington.

Former Wallabies captain Alaalatoa, in line to play for the first time in this year’s championship after recovering from a shoulder injury, has experience of playing in New Zealand both for the Wallabies and during a short provincial stint with North Harbour last year.

“They’ve obviously got a great record at Eden Park but at the same time it’s just another footy field,” Alaalatoa told reporters after arriving in Auckland yesterday.