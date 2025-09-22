“The All Blacks are a great side, there’s no denying that.
“We’re going to focus on what we can do and what we can control and we’re going to work really hard this week to give ourselves the best chance on the weekend.”
Australia lead the four-nation Rugby Championship by a point from South Africa and New Zealand, with two Bledisloe Cup matches against the All Blacks to play. The return match is in Perth on October 4.
South Africa face a double-header against Argentina, in Durban on Sunday and at Twickenham a week later.
The New Zealand squad was strengthened on Monday by the return of halfback Cam Roigard.
Coach Scott Robertson has had to employ five different halfbacks this season because of injury but now has his leading two, Roigard and Cortez Ratima, both available.
“Cam’s really important to us,” Robertson told reporters.
“It’s good to get him back in the mix. His game management is strong. He can kick. He’s got a hell of a pass. So he’s right up there.”
Robertson added that hooker Codie Taylor had recovered from a concussion and lock Patrick Tuipulotu was also available after returning from a facial fracture ahead of schedule.
New Zealand’s scrum and lineout were dominated by South Africa, but Alaalatoa expected a reaction after the All Blacks were humbled in Wellington.
“If anything, we’re just totally focused on ourselves, making sure that as a unit everyone’s doing their own individual role,” Alaalatoa said.
“You definitely have an eye on the All Blacks and know that they want to make an improvement around their set piece.
“Our reaction from their last game? It’s focusing on ourselves.”