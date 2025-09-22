Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Allan Alaalatoa and Australia fired up to end unbeaten Eden Park run

AFP
3 mins to read

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke to media in Auckland ahead of this weekend's test at Eden Park.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Returning Australia prop Allan Alaalatoa says that his team see Eden Park as “just another footy field” as they aim to end New Zealand’s 31-year unbeaten streak at the Auckland venue.

The All Blacks have not lost at the Eden Park fortress since 1994, rattling off 49 wins and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save