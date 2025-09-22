“It’s good to get a couple of halfbacks come our way,” Robertson said.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson spoke to the media ahead of their weekend test at Eden Park. Photo / Cameron Pitney.

Roigard returns to the squad after a successful outing for Counties Manukau in the NPC over the weekend, entering the game from the bench and scoring a try in the Steelers’ 49-28 win over Auckland.

“Cam’s really important to us,” Robertson said of Roigard.

“I think he just showed you, when he came straight on the field, the impact that he can have ... It’s good to get him back in the mix; [his] game management’s strong, he can kick and he’s got a hell of a pass, so he’s right up there.”

The positive news comes at the right time for the All Blacks, who return to action after a record loss against the Springboks in Wellington a fortnight ago.

On Saturday night, they will meet a Wallabies outfit who have consistently shown their resilience throughout the Rugby Championship, with both of their wins – one against each of South Africa and Argentina – being comebacks.

Robertson said his side had been as honest as possible in reviewing their performance in Wellington, where they held a 10-7 halftime lead before ultimately being thrashed 43-10, but that result was providing the group with fuel for the week ahead.

“Personally, always reflect first on yourself – what could I do? – and the coaching group, the management group, and then the players’ group. My job is to lead this team, so I’ll probably think more about them than myself,” Robertson said.

“There are a lot of shareholders in our country that we serve [who] definitely let us know what they think – and so they should. We’ve talked about that; our job’s to serve our people and it’s always been our focus, so now we can do it again also.

“We know how important the Bledisloe Cup is to both teams. A lot of All Blacks have given us an opportunity through all their performances, and now it’s our opportunity to show how much it means to us.”

