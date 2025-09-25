Advertisement
All Blacks v Australia: Scott Robertson makes Christopher Luxon-esque statement with Eden Park selections – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks head coach, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu front media.
THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson has largely backed the All Blacks side beaten by South Africa.
  • Cam Roigard, Codie Taylor and Caleb Clarke all return to the starting XV against Australia.
  • The All Blacks coach and Christopher Luxon both face challenges, with Robertson’s team struggling like the economy.

The economy is grinding to a halt, the exits are flooding with graduates trying to escape, butter trades at about the same price as gold, and by any reasonable assessment, the pillars on which normal life is built in New Zealand are wobbling.

Having been thumped by the

