All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has re-signed with the Blues, and New Zealand Rugby through to the end of the 2027 season.

It’s a boost for the wing stocks after Blues and All Blacks teammate Mark Tele’a announced earlier in the year he was leaving for a contract in Japan.

Fellow All Blacks wing Leicester Faingaʻanuku has already signed onto the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, returning after an 18-month stint at Toulon.

Clarke has become a key figure in the All Blacks and Blues backline with his explosive pace and powerful running since making his Super Rugby debut in 2018.

He made his All Blacks debut in 2020 and has scored 13 tries in 28 tests. Last year, he started nine tests, including all four of the Northern Tour tests against England, Ireland, France and Italy.