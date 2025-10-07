Nine tests, 720 minutes, 35 tries, 21 lineouts lost ... but fans might think the key statistic is four – the number of defeats so far in Scott Robertson’s second season. Cameron McMillan breaks down the All Blacks’ 2025 season after the Rugby Championship and the key statistics that jump
All Blacks’ 2025 season so far: Breaking down the key numbers from Scott Robertson’s second season
710 - Will Jordan
626 - Jordie Barrett
539 - Fabian Holland
514 - Damian McKenzie
497 - Tupou Va’ai
474 - Billy Proctor
432 - Scott Barrett
431 - Beauden Barrett
425 - Rieko Ioane
43 - Number of All Blacks to take the field in 2025
Scott Robertson has already passed the number of players he used in his maiden season, with 42 different players taking the field last year. Leicester Fainga’anuku became the 43rd player to run about for the All Blacks in 2025. Robertson has introduced nine new faces in Fabian Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Ollie Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Brodie McAlister, Simon Parker, Kyle Preston and Leroy Carter. Along with the 10 debutants in 2024, that means Robertson has totalled 19 new caps since becoming All Blacks coach,
Ethan de Groot has worn the same jersey number the most of anyone, wearing No 1 in the opening eight tests. Five different players have worn the 11 jersey, and another five have started at No 8. Four different starting midfield combinations have also been used in 2025.
9 - Number of different loose forwards in 2025
Robertson is certainly testing his depth this season. He seems to know his choices at hooker, first five-eighths and fullback but is unsure in other areas.
All Blacks by position in 2025
Props - 7
Ethan de Groot
Fletcher Newell
Ollie Norris
Pasilo Tosi
George Bower
Tamaiti Williams
Tyrel Lomax
Hooker - 3
Codie Taylor
Samisoni Taukei’aho
Brodie McAlister
Lock - 5
Fabian Holland
Scott Barrett
Patrick Tuipulotu
Josh Lord
Tupou Vaa’i
Loose forwards - 9
Samipeni Finau
Tupou Vaa’i
Ardie Savea
Christian Lio-Willie
Du’Plessis Kirifi
Simon Parker
Wallace Sititi
Dalton Papali’i
Peter Lakai
Halfback - 5
Cam Roigard
Cortez Ratima
Noah Hotham
Finlay Christie
Kyle Preston
First-five - 2
Beauden Barrett
Damian McKenzie
Midfield - 5
Jordie Barrett
Billy Proctor
Quinn Tupaea
Anton Lienert-Brown
Timoci Tavatavanawai
Wings - 7
Sevu Reece
Rieko Ioane
Emoni Narawa
Will Jordan
Leroy Carter
Caleb Clarke
Leicester Fainga’anuku
Fullback - 3
Will Jordan
Ruben Love
Damian McKenzie
6 - Number of cards this season
The All Blacks appeared to have a discipline problem after the first two rounds of the Rugby Championship, with five cards in their two matches in Argentina. But they have gone four straight tests without a player heading to the bin. Last year, the All Blacks had 11 yellow cards in 14 tests. Their opponents are being carded more than last year. Already the opposition have had seven cards when playing the All Blacks this year.
List of yellow cards and the infringement
Beauden Barrett - Deliberate knock-on
Billy Proctor - Team penalty
Anton Lienert-Brown - Contact with head
Will Jordan - Taking out chasing player
Sevu Reece - Deliberate knock-on
Tupou Va’ai - Deliberate knock-on
3 - Number of times Ka Mate has been the preferred haka
Kapa o Pango is clearly the haka of choice for the All Blacks side. Codie Taylor has led the haka seven times this year and all but one of them he’s gone with the Kapa o Pango. It’s interesting to note that when Ardie Savea and Billy Proctor took over when Taylor missed matches, they both went with Ka Mate.
Last year, Kapa o Pango was used in nine of the 14 tests.
11 - Missed conversions in 2025
The All Blacks have scored 35 tries, but just 24 of them have successfully been converted. At 68.5% that’s below what you’d expect at test level.
Leading points scorers in 2025
Damian McKenzie - 42
Beauden Barrett - 41
Will Jordan - 25
Cam Roigard - 15
Quinn Tupaea - 15
Samisoni Taukei’aho - 15
Minus 30 - The All Blacks’ points difference in the second half in 2025
The All Blacks have been outscored 120-90 in the second half this year, obviously a large chunk of that is the 36 unanswered points at Sky Stadium.
The All Blacks’ third quarter remains their weakest, which was true last season, when their points difference was -4 across the 14 tests.
France outscored them in the second half of the opening test of the season while Argentina won the second half 16-10 in Buenos Aires. The Springboks outscored New Zealand 14-10 at Eden Park and then 36-0 in Wellington.
The All Blacks are most dangerous before the break, with the Eden Park win over South Africa being the only test they haven’t scored points in the second quarter.
The All Blacks have also scored the first points in five of nine tests and have led for 483 minutes while they’ve trailed for 174 minutes. They haven’t conceded a try in the opening 20 minutes in the last five tests.
The 2024 All Blacks scored 431 points at 30.7 points per game, helped by a big win over Japan. The 2025 All Blacks have scored 262 points at 29.1 points per game.
All Blacks points difference per quarter
0-20 - 28
21-40 - 50
40-60 - -30
61-80 - 0
25 - More times the opposition have been penalised than the All Blacks
Going back to the discipline question, the All Blacks have conceded 81 penalties in nine tests in 2025 while their opponents have been pinged 106 times. The All Blacks have yet to be the most penalised side in a test this year.
Last year the All Blacks completed 87.6% of their tackles, this year the number sits around 87%.
At lineout time they are winning 86%, which is the same rate as last year.
Other key stats in 2025
Tackles made
All Blacks 1319
Opponents 1449
Missed tackles
All Blacks 196
Opponents 234
Turnovers conceded
All Blacks 120
Opponents 135
Rucks won
All Blacks 901
Opponents 831
Lineouts won
All Blacks 132
Opponents 94
Lineouts lost
All Blacks 21
Opponents 21
Total kicks
All Blacks 232
Opponents 235