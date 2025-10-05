“I’m pretty sure my footy for 2025 is done. Time to spend time with family and to get better for Super season 2026.
“Tore my meniscus, which I don’t know how long my recovery will take ... Love you all.”
Vaa’i’s setback was another blow to the All Blacks’ stocks after starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax suffered a broken thumb in the win over the Wallabies at Eden Park last week. That injury is expected to require surgery and end his season.
Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture) and Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius) were also unavailable for the win in Perth.
While Vaa’i did not specify if he required surgery or not, a torn meniscus can take anywhere from four to eight weeks to recover if surgery is not required. The recovery period is likely to be significantly longer should an operation be required to repair it.
Fabian Hollan returned to the starting line-up to partner captain Scott Barrett at lock in Vaa’i absence, continuing his strong form in his maiden season in the black jersey.
The All Blacks now have a month before their next test, with a clash against Ireland at Chicago’s Soldier Field on November 2 kicking off their northern tour.
