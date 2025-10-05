Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i suggests his season is over due to knee injury

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

All Blacks defeat Wallabies 28-14. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tupou Vaa’i is not hopeful of a return to rugby in 2025.

The 25-year-old was a late withdrawal from the All Blacks’ test against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday after taking a knock to his knee in training on Thursday.

It was a setback in what had so far

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save