All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i suggests his season is over due to knee injury

Tupou Vaa’i is not hopeful of a return to rugby in 2025.

The 25-year-old was a late withdrawal from the All Blacks’ test against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday after taking a knock to his knee in training on Thursday.

It was a setback in what had so far been a strong year for Vaa’i. Arguably the form lock of the Super Rugby Pacific season in yet another runners-up finish with the Chiefs, the versatile forward had made his presence felt for the All Blacks both at lock and in an experimental shift to blindside flanker.

However, he announced on Instagram that it was unlikely he would play again this year after he was found to have torn his meniscus.

“As much as I want to go to war for my country, our man above has other plans,” Vaa’i said.