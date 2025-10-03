He said he was confident because Holland has had a great performance this season so far.

“He’s got a good engine,” Barrett said.

Scott Robertson and Scott Barrett front media after the All Blacks' record defeat to South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Vaa’i’s setback is another blow to the All Blacks’ depth stocks after starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax suffered a broken thumb last week that is expected to require surgery and end his season.

This weekend, the All Blacks are also missing Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke and Ethan de Groot through injuries.

The All Blacks are, however, confident Barrett’s shoulder injury is not serious and he is expected to return for the northern tour.

Meanwhile, Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first test for the All Blacks in nearly two years after being named on the left wing for Saturday’s test.

He recently became eligible for selection again after an 18-month stint with French club Toulon and takes the place on the left wing of Clarke, who suffered an ankle injury in the All Blacks’ 33-24 win over the Wallabies last Saturday.

Leicester Faingaʻanuku will play his first test since the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Fainga’anuku, 25, last donned the black jersey in New Zealand’s 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.

Among the other changes, Billy Proctor has been dropped, with Quinn Tupaea to start at centre, while Peter Lakai gets his first start at No 8, with Wallace Sititi named on the bench.

New All Blacks side to face Wallabies

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Ruben Love.

