The All Blacks have suffered a setback on the eve of Saturday’s Rugby Championship rematch with the Wallabies in Perth after Tupou Vaa’i withdrew with a knee injury.
Vaa’i took a knock to his knee in training on Thursday and will now be assessed by a specialist once hereturns to New Zealand next week.
Highlanders lock Fabian Holland will replace Vaa’i in Perth after starting against the Wallabies in last week’s victory at Eden Park. It means Holland partners with returning All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu remains on the bench.
Barrett said the news was disappointing for Vaa’i as he “would love to be out there”.
He recently became eligible for selection again after an 18-month stint with French club Toulon and takes the place on the left wing of Clarke, who suffered an ankle injury in the All Blacks’ 33-24 win over the Wallabies last Saturday.
Fainga’anuku, 25, last donned the black jersey in New Zealand’s 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.
Among the other changes, Billy Proctor has been dropped, with Quinn Tupaea to start at centre, while Peter Lakai gets his first start at No 8, with Wallace Sititi named on the bench.