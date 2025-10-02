Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first test for the All Blacks in nearly two years, after being named on the left wing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies in Perth.
The addition is one of seven made by coach Scott Robertson to the starting side that retainedthe Bledisloe Cup with a win at Eden Park last weekend.
Fainga’anuku, who recently became eligible for selection again after an 18-month stint with French club Toulon, takes the place of Caleb Clarke on the left wing, who suffered an ankle injury in the All Blacks’ 33-24 win over the Wallabies last Saturday.
The 25-year-old last donned the black jersey in New Zealand’s 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.
Among the other changes, lock Scott Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to captain the side at the expense of Fabian Holland, Billy Proctor has been dropped, with Quinn Tupaea to start at centre, while Peter Lakai gets his first start at No 8, with Wallace Sititi named on the bench.
The other three changes are injury-related, with Ethan de Groot (concussion), Tyrel Lomax (thumb) and Beauden Barrett (shoulder) replaced by Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell and Damian McKenzie, respectively.
On the bench, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Rieko Ioane and Ruben Love join the match-day side.
Robertson said the team was looking forward to building on the performance at Eden Park, as the Rugby Championship goes down to the wire.
“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end,” Robertson said.
“We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.
“It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen, and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of.”
The All Blacks need to win to have a chance of winning the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2023.
After the test, there will be a brief break before an extended squad is named for the November internationals in the Northern Hemisphere, where the All Blacks will face Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.