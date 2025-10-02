Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Leicester Fainga’anuku returns as injuries force multiple changes

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first test for the All Blacks in nearly two years, after being named on the left wing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies in Perth.

The addition is one of seven made by coach Scott Robertson to the starting side that retained

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save