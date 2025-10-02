Sport panel with Winston Aldworth, NZH Head of Sport and Chris Reive, NZH Sports Journalist with Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.

Leicester Fainga’anuku will play his first test for the All Blacks in nearly two years, after being named on the left wing for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies in Perth.

The addition is one of seven made by coach Scott Robertson to the starting side that retained the Bledisloe Cup with a win at Eden Park last weekend.

Fainga’anuku, who recently became eligible for selection again after an 18-month stint with French club Toulon, takes the place of Caleb Clarke on the left wing, who suffered an ankle injury in the All Blacks’ 33-24 win over the Wallabies last Saturday.

The 25-year-old last donned the black jersey in New Zealand’s 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland.

Among the other changes, lock Scott Barrett returns from a shoulder injury to captain the side at the expense of Fabian Holland, Billy Proctor has been dropped, with Quinn Tupaea to start at centre, while Peter Lakai gets his first start at No 8, with Wallace Sititi named on the bench.