After attending a sound check before the South Africa test at Eden Park, he was then asked if he would consider doing it against the Wallabies – and Clarke jumped at the opportunity.

Speaking to Jason Pine on Newstalk ZB’s SportsTalk, Clarke said he nearly blew his cover on a few occasions trying to keep the secret from his family.

Caleb Clarke (centre) pictured as his father and ex-All Black Eroni Clarke sings the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

“I wanted to surprise my wife, my kids and my wider family,” Clarke said. “From a player’s perspective, I just wanted Caleb to focus on the game.

“I didn’t want it hanging over him that his dad was going to be singing the anthem or have him thinking about that while he was warming up. So, I thought, ‘I’ll surprise him and let him focus on that.’

“It was quite a challenge, practising the national anthem at home in little bits and pieces. I nearly blew my cover a couple of times.”

In typical Auckland fashion, Clarke was late because of the traffic and had to be whisked away from his family upon arriving, which also nearly blew his cover.

Once on the field, the 56-year-old, who played 24 matches for the All Blacks during his career, tried to stay hidden to ensure his son didn’t see him.

“I look back to my playing days and I’m a wreck off the field, but when I’m on the field and it’s kickoff, I’m at my calmest,” Clarke said.

“As we got through the song, I didn’t know how Caleb was reacting, but I really loved hearing the Eden Park crowd singing our national anthem so beautifully.

“I went to walk off, but I just thought to turn to my right, there he was walking towards me, tears in his eyes.

“He goes, ‘you didn’t tell me, dad’. And I turned to him and said: ‘That’s right, son. Now it’s your turn. Go and play. Give it your best’.”

Clarke said he has been inundated with messages since the occasion and he even felt his phone going off while singing.

He then had to walk back to his seat in the corporate area, where he was hosting some Pasifika sponsors, and in that time he missed the opening try of the game, scored by his son in his first test of the year.

“I didn’t realise until I got back to my seat and my wife turned to me and said ‘It was your son who scored the try’,” Clarke said.

“I just thought, wow, that couldn’t have been scripted any better.”

Victory for the All Blacks saw them lock away the Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd consecutive year. They face the Wallabies again in Perth on Saturday in their final match of the Rugby Championship.

