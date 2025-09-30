Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Eroni Clarke on how he hid national anthem performance from family ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eroni Clarke has faced countless high-pressure moments in his career, but none quite like secretly preparing to sing the New Zealand national anthem before the opening Bledisloe Cup test.

He had to keep it a secret from his family, including his son, All Black Caleb Clarke, for two weeks.

There

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save