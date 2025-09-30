Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies Rugby Championship Perth test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Damian McKenzie in action against the Wallabies at Eden Park. Photo / Alyse Wright

All Blacks v Wallabies, Rugby Championship, 10.45pm, Saturday, Optus Stadium, Perth

The Bledisloe Cup is back in storage for another year but the Rugby Championship remains up for grabs for all four teams going into the final round.

The previous two visits to Perth for the All Blacks have resulted

