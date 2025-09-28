Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks v Wallabies: Beauden Barrett, Ethan de Groot ruled out of Perth test

Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

All Blacks Assistant Coach Jason Ryan provides update after win over Wallabies. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cavalry returned to spark the All Blacks to a much-needed response at Eden Park – but locking away the Bledisloe Cup came at the cost of a lengthy injury toll that will force a reshuffle for the rematch in Perth.

Damian McKenzie will be thrust into the starting playmaking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save