The All Blacks, backs to the wall, following their heaviest defeat in history against the Springboks in Wellington, returning to their spiritual home in need of a decisive response against the familiar foe.

The backlash, reaction, onslaught, duly arrived as the All Blacks rattled off three tries in 24 minutes to fashion a seemingly commanding 17-point lead.

But, unlike previous fragile yet overconfident Wallabies outfits, Joe Schmidt’s men have developed a depth of character and resilience this year.

With the lion’s share of front-foot ball, the All Blacks should have put the Wallabies away much earlier. But as they have in every match this season, the Wallabies refused to surrender.

Carlo Tizzano’s try with 11 minutes remaining that closed the gap to two points sparked nervous tension from the 46,437 crowd, only for Potter’s yellow card to kill off hopes of another late great Wallabies’ comeback.

When Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea combined for a slick inside ball to send Cam Roigard over for his double, the All Blacks could finally breathe.

The Bled is safe for another year.

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett puts a kick through against the Wallabies. Photo / Dean Purcell

Scott Robertson’s All Blacks, though, must break their frustrating win, loss, win, loss, win routine to convince they are truly progressing.

Pride has been restored in the wake of the horror loss in the capital but the All Blacks must now back up this performance that featured vastly improved set piece and work under the high ball next week in Perth.

The All Blacks’ inconsistencies remain concerning after blowing a 17-point first-half lead before regaining composure to close out the contest.

Roigard was the standout figure for the All Blacks. As expected, he made an immediate impact resuming his starting halfback status. His world-class qualities were evident throughout with his constant running threat, one quick tap, two tries, high bombs and one telling 50-22 after a turnover midway through the second half.

Leroy Carter was highly involved from the right wing, scoring one try and putting on two big hits on the Wallabies’ midfield. On the other edge Caleb Clarke impressed in his return before departing early in the second half with another injury.

Ardie Savea delivered some inspirational moments as stand-in skipper.

Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan and Wallace Sititi were prominent with ball in hand and the All Blacks bench, led by Patrick Tuipulotu, with Samisoni Taukei’aho and Peter Lakai adding contributions, improved too.

While securing the coveted Bledisloe, victory keeps the All Blacks in the hunt for Rugby Championship title.

Italian referee Andrea Piardi was an overbearing influence on this match by issuing 25 penalties – many of those for perplexing ruck infringements – ensuring his presence was far too prominent but no one could dispute the All Blacks were the dominant force.

Former All Blacks midfielder Eroni Clarke set the tone pre-match when he stepped up to sing the New Zealand national anthem on his home patch. Son Caleb was notably emotional during the rendition – and there was a touching moment as the pair embraced post the anthems. Four minutes later, it was only fitting Clarke opened the scoring after returning to the left edge.

Clarke terrorised Harry Potter with his power carries and helped address the high ball issues alongside the All Blacks using Jordie Barrett from Carter’s wing.

The All Blacks, savouring more freedom and space than they had previously this year, enjoyed all the early ball. And they made Australia pay by largely adopting a ball-in-hand approach that chased width.

Three tries to Clarke, Carter, who went off his wing looking for work and put two big shots on the Wallabies midfield, and Roigard fashioned a 20-3 lead in 24 minutes. That could have been more but for two missed Beauden Barrett conversions.

James O’Connor, playing his first test against the All Blacks in five years, didn’t help the Wallabies’ cause by missing touch three times and sending one restart out on the full.

The Wallabies were rattled, reeling, but with a string of seven first-half penalties, many of those for ruck cleanouts, the All Blacks invited the visitors back.

All Blacks winger Leroy Carter celebrates scoring in the Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park. Photo / Alyse Wright

As the momentum and possession gradually swung, Australia’s deliberately direct attack through the heart of the All Blacks’ defence to suck in defenders before sweeping wide brought rewards with tries to Billy Pollard and Potter.

Suddenly, a comfortable 17-point buffer was whittled down to three at the break.

Australia have conjured several impressive second-half comebacks this season but while they threatened, the All Blacks held firm on this occasion.

Depth will be tested in next week’s sold-out rematch in Perth after a series of casualties in this contest.

The All Blacks lost Beauden Barrett to a shoulder complaint he appeared to suffer an injury while grounding the ball in goal. Ethan de Groot also departed after a head clash with Fabian Holland.

Clarke hobbled from the field early in the second half which forced Chiefs midfielder Tupaea to replace him on the wing.

The Wallabies suffered a setback, too, with rookie halfback Ryan Lonergan injected to replace the injured Tate McDermott.

There’s been many defining weeks in Robertson’s tenure. Next week is no different if the All Blacks are to break the trend of one step forward, one back.

All Blacks 33 (Cam Roigard 2, Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter tries; Beauden Barrett pen, con, Damian McKenzie con, 2 pen)

Wallabies 24 (Billy Pollard, Harry Potter, Carlo Tizzano tries; James O’Connor pen, 3 con)

HT: 20-17

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.