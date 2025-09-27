Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Caleb Clarke in tears as father Eroni performs national anthem at Eden Park

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Anticipation builds at Eden Park for the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup Video \ Dean Purcell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former All Black Eroni Clarke showed he has more than one string to his bow, leading Eden Park in the New Zealand national anthem before Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

Clarke, 56, represented New Zealand 24 times after his debut in 1992 and is the father of current

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save