Former All Black Eroni Clarke showed he has more than one string to his bow, leading Eden Park in the New Zealand national anthem before Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.
Clarke, 56, represented New Zealand 24 times after his debut in 1992 and is the father of currentAll Blacks wing Caleb, who started in the No 11 jersey.
Eroni performed the English and te reo versions of God Defend New Zealand on the ground he also called home for the Blues on 51 occasions and 151 times with Auckland at provincial level.
Caleb couldn’t contain his emotions as Eroni completed his performance. Sky commentator Tony Johnson said it was understood Caleb was unaware his father would be performing the national anthem on the night.
And, to further cement a special day for the Clarke family, Caleb dotted down to open the scoring in the early stages of the test, as the All Blacks aim for victory to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup for another year.
Australia needs to win both tests outright, or clinch one win and a draw, if they’re to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002.
Current Wallabies star Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i was only 2 weeks old the last time Australia held the cup.