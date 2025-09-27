Anticipation builds at Eden Park for the opening match of the Bledisloe Cup Video \ Dean Purcell

Former All Black Eroni Clarke showed he has more than one string to his bow, leading Eden Park in the New Zealand national anthem before Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

Clarke, 56, represented New Zealand 24 times after his debut in 1992 and is the father of current All Blacks wing Caleb, who started in the No 11 jersey.

Eroni performed the English and te reo versions of God Defend New Zealand on the ground he also called home for the Blues on 51 occasions and 151 times with Auckland at provincial level.

Caleb couldn’t contain his emotions as Eroni completed his performance. Sky commentator Tony Johnson said it was understood Caleb was unaware his father would be performing the national anthem on the night.