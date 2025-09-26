Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby

New Zealand Rugby risks All Blacks, Black Ferns brand damage as Altrad corruption case drags into 2026 – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks head coach, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu front media.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The French legal system has once again proven to be a key part of New Zealand Rugby’s commercial strategy, with the wheels of justice moving so slowly as to have almost guaranteed the national body will carry its $50 million-a-year sponsorship with Altrad to term.

In what has become a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save