All Blacks v Wallabies: What Scott Robertson’s side must fix before Perth test - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
NZ Herald sports editor Winston Aldworth and NZ Herald sports reporter Chris Reive join Ryan Bridge for Herald NOW's sport panel. Video / Herald NOW
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks secured a late victory at Eden Park, overcoming a strong Wallabies challenge.
  • Warning signs were missed when they beat the Springboks in Auckland before losing a week later.
  • Focus is needed on identifying and solving performance issues to secure future victories.

Victory, especially when it comes at Eden Park, has been a powerful seductress for Scott Robertson’s All Blacks and lured them into making all sorts of false self-assessments.

Memories are still painfully fresh of the All Blacks beating what turned out to be a horribly out-of-sorts Springboks in

