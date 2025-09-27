13. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii - 7

As plenty of former Wallabies have said, sometimes seems wasted in midfield. Powerful presence but space was a rare commodity. Used as battering ram. Allowed Jordie Barrett offload for match-winning try.

12. Len Ikitau - 8

Rock of the Australian backline. Powerful run to set up first Australian try. Forced turnover, then produced lovely no-look pass for second try to Potter. The Massey rugby product managed a big tackle on Tupaea.

11. Corey Toole - 6

Not much ball came his way. Defensively solid and competed well for box kicks.

10. James O’Connor - 5

Typically sweet and sour from the one-time golden boy. Missed touch with a relieving penalty and guilty of a couple of hospital passes before helping to orchestrate second-quarter comeback. Sent kickoff long before failing to find touch from a critical penalty, which was a major turning point. Maybe it was jetlag?

9. Tate McDermott - 5

Powerless to stop Carter for the first try. Looked sharp with some early darts but his 50th test ended early after a nasty hamstring injury. Replaced by Brumbies half Ryan Lonergan after 18 minutes.

8. Harry Wilson (c) - 9

Big early carries to inspire his team. Crunching tackles. Twice pinged for no-arms tackle, clearly frustrated with some calls by whistle-happy referee. Achieved critical turnover and had more carries than any other Wallaby. Held up Samisoni Taukei’aho in what proved to be Australia’s last stand.

7. Fraser McReight - 8

Relentless in the breakdown and busy in the loose, as he topped tackle count. Helped to keep his team in the test in the first half on scraps of possession. Unlucky to give away second-half penalty. Defensive work sapped attacking impact.

6. Tom Hooper - 8

Strong at the ruck. Magnificent defence as the Wallabies weathered a second-half storm and saved a try on the hour mark. Crucial breakdown steal.

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - 7

Massive man, massive presence. Open-field charges that evoked memories of Toutai Kefu. Couple of big turnovers in second half. Narrowly avoided nightmare covering chase of Jordan, as ball nosed over sideline.

4. Nick Frost - 6

Tireless work in tight. Helped to lay the platform for the Wallabies’ mini-comeback in first half. Did a job in the air on both sides of the ball.

3. Taniela Tupou - 7

No longer the teenage terror but still highly effective. The 148kg weapon struggled to make an early impression with his carries but did later. Forced errors with crunching defence. Great effort to hold up opposite number Lomax. Replaced at halftime.

2. Billy Pollard - 8

Made an early break, then dived over for first try. Big effort with 16 tackles in first half alone. Got the wobbles with a couple of throws. Clean pair of heels in second half with another run. Undoubted future prospect.

1. James Slipper - 7

Remarkable achievement to become only the third player to reach 150 tests, alongside Sam Whitelock and Alun Wyn Jones. Worked hard in engine room, defended well with 12 tackles. Replaced at halftime.

Bench:

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa -6

17. Angus Bell 6

18. Allan Alaalatoa 5

19. Jeremy Williams 6

20. Carlo Tizzano 7

21. Ryan Lonergan 6

22. Tane Edmed - N/A

23. Filipo Daugunu 6