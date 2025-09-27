13. Billy Proctor – 7

One of his better tests and starting to get the hang of this level and making a decent duo with Jordie.

12. Jordie Barrett – 6

Busy first half on the attacking end. A few mistakes with needless penalty in the air and then turned ball over on attack. Played a hybrid 10 at times in second half but great work in lead-up to final try.

11. Caleb Clarke – 7

Scored the first try after an emotional pre-match. Was great in the air and always looked threatening out wide, finishing with eight carries and most metres gained before he left the field early in the second half. Earned another start if fit.

10. Beauden Barrett – 7

Looked to be at his vintage best in the early stages of the test as the All Blacks had good ball and he directed play well. Was running at the line and had ball on a string, including contestable high balls. Sadly, injury meant his night ended early. Not great off the tee with a few misses.

9. Cam Roigard – 9

A welcome return to the side with a brilliant outing. Seven carries and one kick in the first half showed the All Blacks’ intent. Brilliant 50-22 and scored the crucial late try.

8. Wallace Sititi – 7

Made an impact early but Aussies did get some dominance in second quarter when he was penalised at the breakdown. Fourteen carries including beating four defenders.

7. Ardie Savea – 9

Best on the field. He seems to step up even more when skipper, which is hard to believe. Big break early in lead-up to the opening try. Loves to run with three players hanging off him with seven defenders beaten. Tied for most tackles by an All Black and had a big penalty turnover in the second half as well. Superb test.

6. Simon Parker – 7

Solid test. Nothing spectacular but another impressive performance in black.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7

Made a couple of key turnovers and was busy on both ends of the field. Wasn’t needed at lineout time.

4. Fabian Holland – 8

Another big shift for the big man with an 80-minute effort. Gave the Aussie line troubles and was a threat all test. Finished with a team-high 16 tackles. Big selection call on who to start at lock next weekend.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 7

Solid at scrum time in his 50-minute shift. Huge defensive night with 15 tackles but missed a crucial one in the lead-up to the second Aussie try. Like his fellow front rowers, he looked good in the first attacking 20 minutes.

2. Codie Taylor – 8

Back from injury and made an impact almost straight away. Another busy test with high work rate. Stole ball at breakdown. Made 11 tackles in the first half and finished with 15. Was flawless at lineout time.

1. Ethan de Groot – 6

Mixed night. There were only two scrums before he left for an HIA in the first half. Got involved well with the All Blacks attacking strongly early on. Pinged for a penalty at the breakdown. Made six tackles.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei’aho – 6

Tamaiti Williams – 7

Fletcher Newell – 7

Patrick Tuipulotu – 7

Peter Lakai – 6

Cortez Ratima – 5

Quinn Tupaea – 7

Damian McKenzie – 7