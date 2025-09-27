Advertisement
All Blacks v Wallabies: How the All Blacks rated in Bledisloe Cup win over Australia

Cameron McMillan
Opinion by
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Cameron McMillan is Deputy Head of Sport for NZME. He has been a sports journalist for 20 years and was on duty in 2011, when the All Blacks put things right.

All Blacks win 33-24 against the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in a tightly contested game. Video \ Sky Sport
How the All Blacks rated in their 33-24 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

15. Will Jordan – 6

Back at fullback where he belongs. Good early high take. The All Blacks kept going to him with 12 carries but was well contained by the Wallabies.

14. Leroy Carter

