Dan Carter wuth pupils at Aoneta Junior Secondary School in Marakei. Photo / UNICEF

All Blacks great Dan Carter has been presented with the International Rugby Players Association Special Merit Award on the eve of the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in London.

Carter has been honoured at a World Rugby Awards presentation for philanthropic work since retiring in 2021.

“It’s a huge privilege to receive the International Rugby Player Association Special Merit Award. It’s not why I do what I do to receive awards like this, but I guess it’s a combination of the hard work and dedication that I put in on the rugby field, as a professional rugby player, but also since my transition out of the game, my willingness to want to give back to people through philanthropic work, it really is a huge honour,” said Carter at the Global Women’s Rugby Summit at London’s Science Museum.

Since retiring, Carter has worked closely with International Rugby Players Association to develop the Global Rugby Players Foundation, empowering players as they retire and helping them build their lives beyond the game. Through his DC10 Fund, he has also raised over $2million in support of the most vulnerable children across the Pacific region.

“I feel so grateful that rugby has given me so much, so I want to use sport and rugby to be able to give back to people. Whether that’s [helping] under-privileged children with the work I do for DC10 fund in partnership with Unicef or my iSport Foundation, or giving back to professional rugby players and helping provide a support network for them as they transition out of the game we all love through the Global Rugby Players Foundation. It’s more of a drive and motivation to want to give back because rugby has given me so much,” Carter said.