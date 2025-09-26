“Obviously, it’s not easy to win at Eden Park for visiting teams because no one’s managed to do it for that long, but this is about as good an opportunity as I can recall Australia having in terms of where they’re at in their growth, where New Zealand are, a lack of confidence, all that kind of stuff.

“This is the best chance I’ve seen in probably 20 years. I can’t remember the last time you actually felt they could win it, but this is slightly different. I think they could.”

The Wallabies currently lead the Rugby Championship pack, sitting in first place on the ladder with 11 points. South Africa and New Zealand sit on 10 points and Argentina is bringing up the rear on nine points.

All four teams have won two games and lost two through the opening four rounds of the competition.

The Wallabies look on after their last Eden Park test again the All Blacks during Rugby Championship 2022, where they were defeated 40-14. Photo / Getty

Paul said an All Blacks loss would be a “difficult thing” to just brush off, given the Eden Park record on the line.

“If that record goes, and it gives the Wallabies a great chance to take back the Bledisloe, it will feel like the last pillar of an empire is about to fall over.

“I think there’d have to be some sort of serious review into what’s going on if they don’t win.”

The last time the Wallabies travelled to Eden Park was during the 2022 Rugby Championship, when the All Blacks ran in five tries to win 40-14.

The All Blacks have bested the Wallabies on 23 occasions at Eden Park since the Australians last won at the Auckland fortress in 1986.