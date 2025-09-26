The Wallabies are facing their best chance in the past 20 years to win the Bledisloe Cup off a dejected All Blacks side, rugby analyst and Herald journalist Gregor Paul says.
When the Australians run on to Eden Park tomorrow afternoon, history will be up against them. It’s been 31years since the All Blacks lost at their fortress – and 39 years since the Wallabies last beat them there.
On top of the unbeaten 51-test Eden Park record to contest with, the Wallabies will be desperate to win back the Bledisloe Cup – a trophy they have not had their hands on since 2003.
Speaking on Herald NOW, Paul said the Wallabies are an “improving team” who have had a good trajectory under the guidance of coach Joe Schmidt – the former All Blacks assistant coach.
“Obviously, it’s not easy to win at Eden Park for visiting teams because no one’s managed to do it for that long, but this is about as good an opportunity as I can recall Australia having in terms of where they’re at in their growth, where New Zealand are, a lack of confidence, all that kind of stuff.
“This is the best chance I’ve seen in probably 20 years. I can’t remember the last time you actually felt they could win it, but this is slightly different. I think they could.”
The Wallabies currently lead the Rugby Championship pack, sitting in first place on the ladder with 11 points. South Africa and New Zealand sit on 10 points and Argentina is bringing up the rear on nine points.
All four teams have won two games and lost two through the opening four rounds of the competition.