Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Australia’s best chance to win back Bledisloe Cup in 20 years – Gregor Paul

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Sports commentator Gregor Paul weighs in on what's set to be a tense game between the All Blacks and the Wallabies.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Wallabies are facing their best chance in the past 20 years to win the Bledisloe Cup off a dejected All Blacks side, rugby analyst and Herald journalist Gregor Paul says.

When the Australians run on to Eden Park tomorrow afternoon, history will be up against them. It’s been 31

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save