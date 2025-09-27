Advertisement
All Blacks v Wallabies: Eden Park win impressive, but still plenty to work on - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks win 33-24 against the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in a tightly contested game. Video \ Sky Sport
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks secured a late victory at Eden Park, overcoming a strong Wallabies challenge.
  • Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, and Leroy Carter were key, with Savea’s captaincy being strong.
  • The win was built on resilience and a steady set-piece, despite some frantic moments.

It took an age, and at times it looked like it would never come, but the All Blacks got their result at Eden Park courtesy of finally discovering the resolve to stay in the fight and scramble to safety.

And scramble is what it was. The win was

