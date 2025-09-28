Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Wallabies: Most encouraging sign from Eden Park win - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan provides update after win over Wallabies. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
  • The All Blacks defeated Australia 33-24, with strong performances from Cam Roigard and Leroy Carter.
  • Jordie Barrett and Billy Proctor’s improved defence was crucial in the victory.
  • Fabian Holland’s lineout skills and Eroni Clarke’s anthem performance were standout moments.

Round five of the Rugby Championship contained a redemption story, with the All Blacks’ 33-24 victory over Australia, and confirmation of the power of the South African team, as they thrashed Argentina in Durban, 67-30.

Down by just 26-24 with 10 minutes to go at Eden Park, the Wallabies, whose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The old order returns

Save