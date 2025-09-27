Live updates of the Women’s Rugby World Cup final between England and Canada at Twickenham.

Canada have been training with headphones on to prepare for the raucous atmosphere during the Women’s Rugby World Cup final against England at Twickenham.

An expected 82,000 sell-out crowd in London will break the attendance record for a women’s rugby match, with the majority set to be roaring on England.

Canada wing Asia Hogan-Rochester revealed the unusual training technique being used ahead of the final.

“We did a really cool training exercise of just putting headphones on so we couldn’t hear each other and just really focusing on communication,” she said on Wednesday.

“We’re kind of a team that reads each other’s minds when we play so I’m just really excited for it. We’re locked in.

“I feel like after a certain amount of thousands, it’s all just noise and you can’t hear each other either way.”

Hogan-Rochester represented Canada at last year’s Paris Olympics, when 66,000 watched the opening day of the women’s rugby sevens programme at Stade de France.

Canada’s squad initially had crowd noise from a football match played into their ears during the experimental training session.

But, due to problems syncing the sound, a large speaker was brought in, with the headphones kept on to continue hindering communication.

“Just to get used to the noise and not being able to hear each other because we know that will be a factor,” Canada head coach Kevin Rouet said.

“It was just to also change the synergy of the practice, having more fun and releasing the pressure. It was just an idea. Whether it works or not, we will never know.”

Canada will be aiming to cause a major upset at Twickenham. They have never won the World Cup, losing their only previous final against England in 2014.

England are aiming to lift the trophy for the third time, having lost the previous two World Cup finals against New Zealand.

“This squad definitely plays without limits. There’s no perfect game of rugby but I feel there’s still so much to give from the team,” said Hogan-Rochester, whose side shocked New Zealand in the semi-finals.