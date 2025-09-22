Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns
Updated

Black Ferns v France: Jorja Miller on awards, injuries, and World Cup lessons

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Black Ferns loose forward Jorja Miller speaks to the Herald following her nomination for two World Rugby awards. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jorja Miller is not one to waste time.

Joining the Black Ferns at the end of this year’s sevens season, the 21-year-old only made her test debut in May. She has six test caps, and one trial match, to her name. But what she has done across those appearances

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save