Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / Women's Rugby World Cup

Jorja Miller injury silence raises questions over Black Ferns transparency - Opinion

Paul Lewis
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Black Ferns battle injuries in England World Cup semi-finals. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Black Ferns flanker Jorja Miller will miss the team’s semifinal against Canada due to injury.
  • Team management cited Miller’s privacy as grounds for silence.
  • This approach contrasts with the team’s previously open and inclusive communication style.

Oh dear, it’s finally happened. New Zealand Rugby ham-fistedness and secret-squirrel-speak has wormed its way into the Black Ferns camp at the World Cup.

All the way from the last World Cup to this one, the Black Ferns have been riding a wave of approval and fandom. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save