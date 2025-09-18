Draws – 1

Black Ferns points scored – 745

Canada points scored – 203

Teams for Black Ferns v Canada semifinal

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brun, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Canada: 1. McKinley Hunt, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. DaLeaka Menin, 4. Sophie de Goede, 5. Courtney O’Donnell, 6. Caroline Crossley, 7. Karen Paquin, 8. Fabiola Forteza, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Taylor Perry, 11. Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12. Alexandra Tessier (capt), 13. Florence Symonds, 14.Alysha Corrigan, 15. Julia Schell

Bench: 16. Gillian Boag, 17. Brittany Kassil, 18. Olivia DeMerchant, 19. Tyson Beukeboom, 20. Laetitia Royer, 21. Gabrielle Senft, 22. Olivia Apps, 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa.

Referee for Black Ferns v Canada

South Africa’s Aimee Barrett-Theron will referee the first semifinal between the Black Ferns and Canada, which isn’t a great omen for the world No 2 side.

Barrett-Theron was also in charge of Canada’s semifinal at the last World Cup when they lost 26-19 to England at Eden Park.

Black Ferns v Canada - semifinal records

Canada in World Cup semifinals

Canada have reached the World Cup final once, in 2014. This is the first time they will meet New Zealand in the semifinal stage.

1998 - Canada 6 USA 46

2002 - Canada 10 England 53

2006 - Canada 14 England 20

2014 - Canada 18 France 16

2021 - Canada 19 England 26

Black Ferns in World Cup semifinals

New Zealand’s only semifinal defeat was at the first tournament in 1991. Since then they haven’t lost a knockout game.

1991 - Black Ferns 0 USA 7

1998 - New Zealand 44 England 11

2002 - New Zealand 30 France 0

2006 - New Zealand 40 France 10

2010 - New Zealand 45 France 7

2017 - New Zealand 45 USA 12

2021 - New Zealand 25 France 24

Black Ferns v Canada TAB odds

Black Ferns: $1.67 Canada: $2.19

Black Ferns v Canada – how to follow the action

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now. It will be live to delayed, so will have ad breaks, on Sky Open. Coverage begins from 5am.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.