Black Ferns

Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal, Black Ferns v Canada: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Black Ferns battle injuries in England World Cup semi-finals. Video / NZ Herald
Black Ferns v Canada, Women’s Rugby World Cup, 6am, Saturday, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Black Ferns v Canada history

Played – 19

Black Ferns won – 17

Canada won – 1

Draws – 1

Black Ferns points scored – 745

Canada points scored – 203

Teams for Black Ferns v

