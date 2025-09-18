World No 2 Canada beat the Black Ferns for the first time last May and the two sides drew their last encounter 27-27 in Christchurch earlier this year.

The only time Canada have reached the final was in 2014, when they lost 21-9 to England.

Black Ferns veteran Chelsea Bremner, who will start from the bench tomorrow, told the Country Sport Breakfast they know what to expect from Canada and that the Black Ferns have improved on key areas since their previous meetings.

“We know that they’re a really, physical, fit team. They’ve got a strong set piece, but we’re really happy and confident with everything that we’ve been working on and that we’ll match that this weekend,” Bremner said.

“Over the last year or two, definitely everyone’s game knowledge, our kicking game has grown massively. It’s been really exciting to see, even in this tournament how much we’ve grown. And our set piece is something that we’ve always prided ourselves on and I think that’s just still been going from strength to strength. Really excited to bring that.”

“That makes a huge difference. As you say, the engine room, we love a lineout, love playing in our half when we can. So, the backs have been doing an amazing job so far this tournament and excited to see them go again this weekend,” she told host Hamish McKay.

Black Ferns No 10 Ruahei Demant will win her 50th cap against Canada in Bristol. In her previous 49 tests, Demant has experienced just six defeats, which includes last year’s loss to Canada.

Bremner said the Black Ferns co-captain is an incredible leader.

“That’s an incredible achievement. She’s an incredible leader, player and person. So, I know we’re really excited to go out there and, play for her this weekend in our semifinal.

“She’s a very humble leader. She leads through her examples and her actions, but she also has an incredible voice and holds a lot of mana in this group. She does come across as probably quite sensible, but she is a real jokester and she loves to have a laugh. So she brings a lot of energy and laughter to the group as well.”

Rugby World Cup semifinal, Black Ferns v Canada, 6am tomorrow

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brun, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Canada: 1. McKinley Hunt, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. DaLeaka Menin, 4. Sophie de Goede, 5. Courtney O’Donnell, 6. Caroline Crossley, 7. Karen Paquin, 8. Fabiola Forteza, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Taylor Perry, 11. Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12. Alexandra Tessier (capt), 13. Florence Symonds, 14.Alysha Corrigan, 15. Julia Schell

Bench: 16. Gillian Boag, 17. Brittany Kassil, 18. Olivia DeMerchant, 19. Tyson Beukeboom, 20. Laetitia Royer, 21. Gabrielle Senft, 22. Olivia Apps, 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa.