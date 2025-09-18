“Question answered; we’ll move on.”

A journalist from Reuters later asked if Miller would be available for the final if the Black Ferns could get past Canada.

“Due to respecting the players,” Tafau-Levy says. “We can’t release any extra information on that.”

On Wednesday, assistant coach Dan Cron was asked by Newstalk ZB if Miller was okay after exiting the match against South Africa in the 46th minute.

“Yeah – fingers crossed. We looked after a few of our girls in that game. Obviously, some players have had some big workloads – we’re up to our fifth game in a row.

“So, we’ve got our one and only training tomorrow, and every player at this stage is fit and ready to go. We’ll train as hard as we always train, and then at the end of that we’ll name the best 23 to go out to represent their country.”

In the South Africa match, Miller returned to the field after halftime with heavy strapping on her left knee, but didn’t last long in the second half.

The 21-year-old back-row has been one of the outstanding players of the tournament, scoring four tries and impressing in defence.

Saturday’s semifinal against Canada in Bristol will be followed by a third-place play-off and the final, both being played at Twickenham on September 27.

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu has taken Miller’s place at openside flanker.

Tukuafu’s inclusion is one of four changes to the starting XV after New Zealand’s 46-17 quarter-final win over South Africa, with Sylvia Brunt back in midfield, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane starting at scrum-half and Tanya Kalounivale at tighthead prop.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant retains her first five-eighths role and will win her 50th cap against Canada in Bristol.

Canada, ranked one place above New Zealand at No 2 in the world, have beaten the Black Ferns in the past two matches between the sides.

The other semifinal, on Saturday, pits tournament hosts and favourites England against France, in a match also being staged at Bristol’s Ashton Gate.

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brun, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Canada: 1. McKinley Hunt, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. DaLeaka Menin, 4. Sophie de Goede, 5. Courtney O’Donnell, 6. Caroline Crossley, 7. Karen Paquin, 8. Fabiola Forteza, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Taylor Perry, 11. Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12. Alexandra Tessier (capt), 13. Florence Symonds, 14.Alysha Corrigan, 15. Julia Schell

Bench: 16. Gillian Boag, 17. Brittany Kassil, 18. Olivia DeMerchant, 19. Tyson Beukeboom, 20. Laetitia Royer, 21. Gabrielle Senft, 22. Olivia Apps, 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa.