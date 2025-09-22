World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Last year’s winner, Ellie Kildunne (England) was recognised for her exceptional 2024 campaign in which she inspired the Red Roses to a flawless season – 10 wins from 10, including the Women’s Six Nations and WXV 1 titles.

2025 nominees

Sophie de Goede (Canada)

Nominated for a second time in a Women’s Rugby World Cup year, De Goede may have moved into the second row since her return in July after a year out with an ACL injury, but her influence on matches is unchanged. She topped carries, offloads and lineout takes going into the final and has contributed 55 points to Canada’s cause, most of them from the tee as a rarity of a goal-kicking forward.

Megan Jones (England)

Since moving back to 15s after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Jones hasn’t missed a beat and has started at centre in 11 of England’s 12 matches in 2025. She crossed for a brace in the record win over Samoa but it’s her work around the pitch that makes her invaluable to the Red Roses, be that bursting through gaps to send teammates over for tries, making big tackles or securing turnovers for her team.

Jorja Miller (NZ)

Crowned Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC in May after another impressive season with the Black Ferns Sevens, Miller has made the switch to flanker in 15s with ease with five tries in six tests, including two doubles at RWC 2025. An explosive game-breaker and regarded by some as a “once in a generation talent”, she could become the first player to win both the 15s and sevens accolades in the same year.

Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year 2025

2025 nominees

Jorja Miller (NZ)

Josifini Neihamu (Fiji)

Not the first member of her family to grace a Rugby World Cup – her brother Jone Naikabula played for Japan in 2023 – Neihamu has left her own mark with two early tries in Fijiana’s historic victory over Wales in Exeter. The 21-year-old centre, often seen bursting through a defensive line, has seven tries in six tests, including a hat-trick on debut against Tonga in June.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee (NZ)

The 18-year-old announced her arrival on the test stage with a bang, scoring twice in NZ’s Pacific Four Series opener against Australia in May and hasn’t let up with 12 tries in eight tests, of which nine were from the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, including two hat-tricks. Described as “elusive” and “instinctive” by Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting, she’s comfortable at wing and fullback in a back three blessed with attacking prowess.