“It has been something we’ve focused on, and the key message there is just trust our systems, and we don’t need anyone doing anything special in those moments.”

Discipline has been an area to address throughout the World Cup for the Black Ferns. Of the four teams remaining in the tournament, the New Zealanders have conceded the most penalties (43), according to Opta stats and have been on the wrong side of the penalty count in all four of their appearances.

France are the next most-penalised team with 39 – though 17 of those came in their quarter-final win over Ireland – with Canada giving away 31 and England just 26 through their four matches.

The Black Ferns are the only one of those teams to have given away more penalties than their opponents in all four of their appearances, while England have not yet conceded more than nine penalties in a match at this year’s World Cup.

It will be an area Canada will test them in, while their work at the breakdown has become a real strength over the past few years which has been on show during the tournament so far.

“We lost that battle of the breakdown last time, so that’s been a massive growth area for us since that game in Pac Four,” Christie said of the 27-27 draw between the sides in May.

“We’re excited to see how far we’ve grown in the weekend.”

On attack, the Black Ferns have been impressive when their fast-paced attack gets going. They’ve scored 202 points at an average of about 50 points per game, which is second only to England’s 248 points. Canada have scored 193 points in the tournament at an average of about 48 per game.

The Black Ferns come into the contest with a strong squad, despite losing loose forward Jorja Miller and lock Laura Bayfield to undisclosed injuries, and although they lose a day of preparation due to a shorter turnaround, Christie didn’t believe that would impact the side’s performance.

“I don’t see it being a factor in the weekend. With our six-day preparation, we obviously lose a training day, and that’s our training day where we go hard against each other.

“If anything, I think we will be refreshed and ready to go in our mindset for an epic collision.”

Rugby World Cup semifinal, Black Ferns v Canada, 6am tomorrow

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Alana Bremner, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Kennedy Tukuafu, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Atlanta Lolohea, 17. Kate Henwood, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Canada: 1. McKinley Hunt, 2. Emily Tuttosi, 3. DaLeaka Menin, 4. Sophie de Goede, 5. Courtney O’Donnell, 6. Caroline Crossley, 7. Karen Paquin, 8. Fabiola Forteza, 9. Justine Pelletier, 10. Taylor Perry, 11. Asia Hogan-Rochester, 12. Alexandra Tessier (c), 13. Florence Symonds, 14.Alysha Corrigan, 15. Julia Schell

Bench: 16. Gillian Boag, 17. Brittany Kassil, 18. Olivia DeMerchant, 19. Tyson Beukeboom, 20. Laetitia Royer, 21. Gabrielle Senft, 22. Olivia Apps, 23. Shoshanah Seumanutafa.

