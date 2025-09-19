More than 300,000 fans have attended the tournament so far, with another 50,000 expected across both semifinals at Ashton Gate Stadium this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to having a world semifinal on our doorstep and be able to show some support for the Black Ferns girls when they’re playing so far away from home,” said expat Kiwi Frances Heslop, who has been living in Bristol for the past 18 months.

“Going to a rugby game has been part of staying connected with New Zealand and New Zealand culture for me while I’ve been living overseas, and on top of that, going along to see the Black Ferns, it just feels like it’s such a great and fun opportunity to be part of the surge in support of our female athletes.”

Heslop is heading to the match with a group of friends, including fellow Kiwi Jack Paulin, who is attending a women’s rugby match for the first time.

“I’ve been to plenty of men’s games but never been to a women’s game. To see New Zealand in a semifinal at the World Cup is an opportunity too good to pass up,” Paulin said.

He is not alone. Around 35% of ticket holders at the tournament so far are attending a women’s professional rugby match for the first time.

Support is also extending beyond the stadiums: in London, a festival-style fan zone has been set up with match-day entertainment and live screenings, while in New Zealand, 68-Test former Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge has organised fan zones in Auckland and Christchurch for supporters to gather and watch.

Even A-list celebrity support has emerged, with singer Shania Twain – a former resident of Wānaka – throwing her support behind the tournament and the Canadians.

“I’ll be cheering for you all on Friday!! Let’s go girls,” she posted on social media.

The Black Ferns are unbeaten in World Cup knockout games since the first tournament in 1991.

World No 2 Canada beat the Black Ferns for the first time last May and the two sides drew their last encounter 27-27 in Christchurch earlier this year.

– RNZ