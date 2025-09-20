How the world’s media reacted to the Black Ferns’ 34-19 defeat to Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup semifinal.
Canada ‘played them off the park’
Sarah Rendell, The Guardian
Canada always had a good chance of beating New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup semi-final but no one anticipatedthe manner of the win as they dominated the defending champions and played them off the park at times.
The match had already been picked out as one that would go down in history but the result certified that. Sophie de Goede excelled once again for Canada. Whether affecting breakdown turnovers, kicking conversions or tearing through the opposition defence, she was the linchpin.
This was a most brilliant dethroning of the defending champions, the six-time World Cup-winning Black Ferns played off the park by a collective effort that may, in time, stand up to scrutiny as perhaps the finest in tournament history. A side for which a single silver sits as their landmark World Cup achievement may yet glitter with gold.
This Canadian victory may be a result that goes somewhat to form within the confines of this campaign but given the broader history, this was some win. Only once previously had New Zealand reached the semi-final stage and failed to lift the trophy; the Black Ferns always, inexorably, finding a way. As they stirred in the second half, some might have wondered if an improbable fightback was to come; but not here, not now, not with Canada so good.
At times it was like watching a great symphony orchestra, each element working with mellifluous majesty with every wave of the conductor’s baton precise and the percussive forwards to the fore. To say that it was a performance without errors would be overstating it – yet given the stakes, the occasion and the opposition, this was not too far from rugby perfection.
Kiwi fans ‘dreading a humiliation’
Alex Spink, Planet Rugby
The Black Ferns knew Canada would start fast, having seen them break Australia with five first-half tries in their quarter-final. They knew they possessed a ruck speed which would hurt them given the chance.
Knowledge is power, but only if you act on it. New Zealand got off on the wrong foot, with Renee Holmes slicing a kick out on the full, and never regained the initiative.
Seeing their side down 31-7 with 37 minutes still to play must have had Kiwi fans dreading a humiliation to set alongside the 43-10 hiding administered to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks by South Africa.
‘One too many sluggish starts for Black Ferns’
Martyn Thomas, RugbyPass
Slow starts have been a feature for the Black Ferns in England, most notably against South Africa in Exeter last weekend.
The Springbok Women scored first and were level at 10-10 at the break of their quarter-final at Sandy Park but New Zealand had needed time to find their groove against Spain, Japan and Ireland before that too.
Bristol ultimately proved a step too far as Canada came out fast at Ashton Gate and were able to do what the Black Ferns’ previous opponents weren’t: keep their foot on the gas.
Canada scored two tries in the opening 11 minutes and forced the back-to-back defending champions into a raft of unforced errors. The Black Ferns missed nine tackles in the opening quarter of an hour alone.
Canada’s victory ‘not a surprise’
Foster Niumata, The Associated Press
The Women’s Rugby World Cup will have a new queen.
New Zealand’s eight-year reign as world champion was terminated by Canada in a stunning 34-19 semifinal victory in Bristol, England, on Friday.
Canada flew to a shocking 24-7 lead by halftime, added a fifth try by captain Alex Tessier straight after the break then held on to reach only its second World Cup final.