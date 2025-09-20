This is the first time since 2014 New Zealand will not be in the final, their first tournament loss since Ireland defeated them 11 years ago and just the second semifinal they have lost.

Canada, who crowdfunded their preparations for this tournament and are semi-professional, went in as underdogs, a title they will surely not be labelled with again after a performance for the ages.

‘Not too far from rugby perfection’

Harry Latham-Coyle, The Independent

The old saying goes that the hand that wields the knife does not wear the crown but this fabulous Canada team could yet prove the adage wrong.

This was a most brilliant dethroning of the defending champions, the six-time World Cup-winning Black Ferns played off the park by a collective effort that may, in time, stand up to scrutiny as perhaps the finest in tournament history. A side for which a single silver sits as their landmark World Cup achievement may yet glitter with gold.

This Canadian victory may be a result that goes somewhat to form within the confines of this campaign but given the broader history, this was some win. Only once previously had New Zealand reached the semi-final stage and failed to lift the trophy; the Black Ferns always, inexorably, finding a way. As they stirred in the second half, some might have wondered if an improbable fightback was to come; but not here, not now, not with Canada so good.

At times it was like watching a great symphony orchestra, each element working with mellifluous majesty with every wave of the conductor’s baton precise and the percussive forwards to the fore. To say that it was a performance without errors would be overstating it – yet given the stakes, the occasion and the opposition, this was not too far from rugby perfection.

Asia Hogan-Rochester of Canada celebrates after scoring her team's second try during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 semifinal against the Black Ferns. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi fans ‘dreading a humiliation’

Alex Spink, Planet Rugby

The Black Ferns knew Canada would start fast, having seen them break Australia with five first-half tries in their quarter-final. They knew they possessed a ruck speed which would hurt them given the chance.

Knowledge is power, but only if you act on it. New Zealand got off on the wrong foot, with Renee Holmes slicing a kick out on the full, and never regained the initiative.

Seeing their side down 31-7 with 37 minutes still to play must have had Kiwi fans dreading a humiliation to set alongside the 43-10 hiding administered to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks by South Africa.

‘One too many sluggish starts for Black Ferns’

Martyn Thomas, RugbyPass

Slow starts have been a feature for the Black Ferns in England, most notably against South Africa in Exeter last weekend.

The Springbok Women scored first and were level at 10-10 at the break of their quarter-final at Sandy Park but New Zealand had needed time to find their groove against Spain, Japan and Ireland before that too.

Bristol ultimately proved a step too far as Canada came out fast at Ashton Gate and were able to do what the Black Ferns’ previous opponents weren’t: keep their foot on the gas.

Canada scored two tries in the opening 11 minutes and forced the back-to-back defending champions into a raft of unforced errors. The Black Ferns missed nine tackles in the opening quarter of an hour alone.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane and Kaipo Olsen-Baker react to the Black Ferns' loss to Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Canada’s victory ‘not a surprise’

Foster Niumata, The Associated Press

The Women’s Rugby World Cup will have a new queen.

New Zealand’s eight-year reign as world champion was terminated by Canada in a stunning 34-19 semifinal victory in Bristol, England, on Friday.

Canada flew to a shocking 24-7 lead by halftime, added a fifth try by captain Alex Tessier straight after the break then held on to reach only its second World Cup final.

Justine Pelletier of Canada celebrates with teammates after scoring in the Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal against the Black Ferns at Ashton Gate. Photo / Getty Images

Canada’s victory was not a surprise. It won and drew its last two matchups with New Zealand after 17 straight defeats. What did surprise was how much Canada dominated the Black Ferns.

The forwards, especially totemic lock Sophie de Goede, stymied New Zealand up front and the backs, led by scrum half Justine Pelletier, outsmarted their opposites.