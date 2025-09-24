Advertisement
Women’s Rugby World Cup: Why Black Ferns are falling behind rivals in women’s rugby development - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane and Kaipo Olsen-Baker react to the Black Ferns' loss to Canada. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Black Ferns were outplayed by Canada in the Rugby World Cup semifinal, highlighting a growing play gap.
  • New Zealand’s domestic rugby schedule is insufficient, with Super Rugby Aupiki and Farah Palmer Cup offering limited games.
  • Canada’s strong domestic competition and strategic planning have given them an edge over New Zealand.

The Black Ferns were outplayed by Canada in the Rugby World Cup semifinal just as New Zealand Rugby have been outplayed in their programming this cycle.

The pay gap is one thing, but of growing concern is the play gap that exists between the Black Ferns

