Rugby World Cup 2025: Jorja Miller is redefining flanker role in rugby evolution - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Black Ferns flanker Jorja Miller is tackled by Spain's Anne Fernandez de Corres during the Women's Rugby World Cup pool C match in York. Photo / AFP

Opinion by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
THE FACTS

  • Jorja Miller’s play as a flanker is redefining the role in rugby.
  • Her skills merge the roles of forwards and backs, creating a new dynamic on the field.
  • Miller’s innovation follows the evolution of rugby tactics, inspiring potential changes across the sport.

There’s something magical happening in England. A shift is coming for rugby that will change the game for good.

No, I’m not talking about the record-breaking opening attendance at the Women’s Rugby World Cup or the fully integrated use of social media at this global tournament. Instead,

